Only once before has a leader of Nissan Motor Co. inherited challenges as monumental as those confronting Makoto Uchida, who is starting his first week as chief executive. Two decades ago, Nissan, on the verge of bankruptcy, was rescued by Renault, which took a stake in the Japanese carmaker and sent in Carlos Ghosn to turn it around. Ghosn later added Mitsubishi Motors to the pact, creating the world’s biggest carmaking alliance. But Ghosn’s arrest a year ago on charges of financial crimes unleashed corporate infighting and damaged Nissan’s relations with Renault. Profits are at decade lows, 12,500 jobs will be cut, and there are few new models to refresh an aging lineup. Uchida, who most recently ran Nissan’s joint venture in China, holds his first news conference as CEO Monday. Last month, Nissan slashed its operating profit outlook and suspended its dividend. The stock is down 23 percent this year, following a 22 percent decline in 2018. Time is running out, said Koji Endo, at SBI Securities. “The key issue is whether he can deliver results within half a year,” he said. “If he speaks about one or two years ahead, then he should just quit. Nissan can’t wait that long.” — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Cyber Monday: What to know before you shop

It’s Cyber Monday, which means Americans are logging on to their computers and smartphones to spend. US consumers are expected to shell out a record $9.4 billion on Cyber Monday, up 19 percent from last year, Adobe Analytics says. In November, Americans spent $68.2 billion online, or 17 percent more than 2018. More than one-third of those purchases were made on smartphones, and that proportion is expected to be even higher on Cyber Monday. But nabbing the best deals may still mean going to the store — to pick up your orders. Shipping is costly and cumbersome for retailers, so more are offering incentives for store pickups. Walmart, for instance, offers offers 1 to 2 percent discounts. If you’re on the hunt for a TV, now might be the time. Televisions will be marked down an average of 19 percent on Cyber Monday, according to Adobe Analytics. Businesses rake in about 30 percent of Cyber Monday sales from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., when most Americans are taking one last swing through the sales before bed. Retailers view this ‘‘golden hour’’ as their last chance to clinch sales, so analysts say it’s a good idea to keep an eye on your inbox for last-minute deals. — WASHINGTON POST

Advertisement

SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook removes seven Tory ads after BBC complaint

Facebook removed seven Conservative Party ads on Sunday after the British Broadcasting Corp. complained they distorted the perception of the news service’s impartiality. “We have removed this content following a valid intellectual property claim from the rights holder, the BBC,” a Facebook spokesman said. One ad included an edited video clip of BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg saying “pointless delay to Brexit,” followed by newsreader Huw Edwards stating “another Brexit delay,” the Press Association reported. The language is similar to the central message of the Tory election campaign, and the ad makes it appear the BBC presenters are supporting the party. During Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s debate with Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn last month, the Conservative Party’s PR unit rebranded its Twitter page as “factcheck UK,” prompting criticism it was claiming to be verifying information independently. Twitter warned it would take action if the account was used for similar purposes in the future. The party denied the Facebook ads were intended to create the impression BBC journalists were supporting the party’s positions. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

FISHERIES

Lobster catch headed for decline, not crash, scientists say

Studies by Maine scientists suggest the lobster industry is headed for a period of decline. Fishermen have brought in record hauls this decade, but the studies, published with University of Maine scientists as lead authors, show a fishery in which warming waters have changed the dynamics. Noah Oppenheim, author of one of the studies, said his research projects the catch in the Gulf of Maine will be reduced by tens of millions of pounds per year, but that’s still enough lobsters to support a robust business. He and colleagues base the opinion on temperatures and the number of young lobsters in shallow coastal areas; they’re forecasting four to six years out. Robert Bayer, a scientist not involved in the study, said the findings square with trends he has observed. Maine’s commitment to protecting the lobster population has helped, he said. “The sky isn’t falling,” Bayer said. “We’re protecting the breeding stock.” The other article says recent large catches have been aided by an expanded area in the eastern Gulf of Maine that is especially suitable for baby lobsters. The article, by UMaine graduate student Andrew Goode, says the cool deep-water habitat might have protected the baby crustaceans from a warming ocean. — ASSOCIATED PRESS