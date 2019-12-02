Tuesday PANEL DISCUSSION Be heard

Learn how to speak up at this discussion from She+ Geeks Out. This panel will also cover defining and expressing your career aspirations. Tuesday, 6 to 9 p.m., Chewy Offices, 343 Congress St., 5th floor, Boston. $10. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

NETWORKING

Start me up

Meet the innovators behind 15 Harvard tech startups at this mixer by the Technology and Entrepreneurship Center at Harvard. Tuesday, 4 to 5:30, p.m., Pierce Hall, 29 Oxford St., room 301, Cambridge. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Wednesday

NETWORKING

Connect over dinner

Join the Boston Men’s Dinner Group for “Networking & Holiday Cheer” at this seasonal mixer. Wednesday, 5:30 to 10 p.m., Savvor Restaurant and Lounge, 180 Lincoln St., Boston. $15. Advance tickets only. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

