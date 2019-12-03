Thursday SEMINAR Connect at warp speed

Engage in a series of “lightning talks” from local women in tech at this event from Tech Ladies. Topics include marketing, development, product management, recruiting, and leadership. Thursday, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Audible offices, 101 Main St., Cambridge. $5. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

PANEL DISCUSSION

Design your life

Listen to leading figures in Boston’s design scene exchange ideas at this panel from General Assembly. Topics include how they approach projects from a design point of view, and how design thinking methods help with problem solving. Thursday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., GA Boston, 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

INDUSTRY CONFERENCE

Mix with marketing pros

Mingle with marketing professionals from some of Boston’s biggest brands at this conference from IC Summits. Representatives from the New England Patriots, Reebok, Boston Beer Company, and many more will be in attendance. Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., The Westin Copley Place, 10 Huntington Ave., Boston. $150. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

SYMPOSIUM

Tackling transportation

Meet with investors, entrepreneurs, corporate representatives, and those from the public sector and academia at this event focused on solving Boston’s transportation woes from the Cambridge Innovation Center and Venture Cafe. There will be networking, panel discussions, and showcases of possible tech solutions. Thursday, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Venture Cafe Cambridge, One Broadway, fifth floor, Cambridge. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

