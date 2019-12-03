The fund managers and analysts at Fidelity Investments are getting their second new boss in just over a year.

The Boston-based financial services giant said Tuesday that Steve Neff, head of its asset management unit, will retire at the end of March. Neff, 67, started the job in November 2018 after spending most of his 23-year Fidelity career on the technology side of the company.

Neff will be succeeded by Bart Grenier, who is currently head of global asset management at Fidelity International, the company’s independently run affiliate in London. Grenier, 60, has worked extensively in Boston, both at Fidelity and The Boston Co., a division of Bank of New York Mellon, where he was CEO from 2011 to 2017.