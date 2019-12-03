On its surface, the commercial seems innocuous enough: A man gives his wife a Peloton bike for Christmas, which she adores and uses religiously.

However, the holiday-themed ad featuring “Grace in Boston” has sparked a slew of horrified and disgusted reactions from people online, as well as several publications.

The commercial, which was posted to Peloton’s official YouTube channel on Nov. 21, portrays a man gifting his wife a stationary bicycle for Christmas. She then takes cellphone videos of her rides — from her first, to her fifth, to her 50th; at 6 a.m., after work, when it’s snowing outside. At one point, the instructor on the screen can be heard saying, “Let’s go, Grace in Boston,” to which the woman exclaims, “She just said my name!”