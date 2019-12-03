SimpliSafe gets a new CEO

Boston-based home security system maker SimpliSafe announced Tuesday Christian Cerda had taken over as CEO from co-founder Chad Laurans. Cerda joins SimpliSafe from Bedford-based consumer robotics company iRobot, where he served as COO. Prior to starting at iRobot in 2013, he worked at the Whirlpool Corporation, Boston Consulting Group, and Procter & Gamble. Laurans will join his fellow co-founder and wife Eleanor Laurans on SimpliSafe’s board, where he will serve as chairman. The husband-wife duo was inspired to start the company in 2006 while attending Harvard Business School after several friends experienced apartment break-ins. — MAX JUNGREIS

SECURITIES

Complaint filed against Mass. precious metals dealer

Securities regulators in Massachusetts have filed a complaint against a precious metals dealer they say convinced at least six investors to liquidate their retirement accounts and buy gold and silver coins, resulting in a $1.7 million total decline in investments. Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin said Tuesday his securities division alleges TMTE, Inc., also known as Metals.com, collected markup fees of up to 63 percent on the transactions and the market value of the coins was substantially lower than the previously-held securities. The complaint seeks a fine, an order requiring TMTE to pay restitution, and a ban on similar investment offers. Metals.com in a statement called the allegations “unwarranted” and said Galvin’s complaint appears to contain allegations that have been discredited or dismissed or are based on invalid legal theories. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RETAIL

Record number shopped during Thanksgiving weekend

A record 189.6 million Americans went shopping over the five-day Thanksgiving weekend, the National Retail Federation said Tuesday, and most of them did their spending online. The new bar represents a 14 percent increase from last year, the industry lobbying group said. Some 142 million consumers shopped online, 124 million flocked to stores, and roughly 76 million did both. — WASHINGTON POST

VIDEO

YouTube says viewers are spending less time with conspiracy videos

YouTube said Tuesday its policies and enforcement helped reduce the length of time viewers watch videos that advance conspiracies and other debunked theories, as the leading video site responded to criticism regarding its failure to police such content. The Google-owned company said Tuesday it had pared by 70 percent the average time US viewers spend watching videos that it deems ‘‘borderline’’ content, such as those peddling miracle medical cures or flat-earth conspiracy theories. The announcement follows a change in YouTube’s algorithm announced in January seeking to limit how often its software recommended videos espousing fringe views. — WASHINGTON POST

FOOD

Former Bumble Bee CEO convicted of price fixing

Former Bumble Bee Foods LLC chief executive Chris Lischewski was convicted in a federal investigation into price-fixing in the packaged seafood industry. Lischewski was found guilty by a federal jury Tuesday San Francisco, a court clerk said. Prosecutors alleged that he conspired with colleagues and executives at rival companies on a “peace proposal” so he could boost prices and meet earnings targets set by Bumble Bee’s 2010 sale to Lion Capital. San Diego-based Bumble Bee, owner of the largest North American brand of packaged seafood, filed for bankruptcy protection Nov. 21 after pleading guilty in 2017 to a felony charge of conspiring with Starkist Co. and Chicken of the Sea Inc. to fix and raise prices of canned tuna in the United States from 2011 through at least late 2013. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Huawei moving US research center to Canada

The founder of Huawei says the Chinese tech giant is moving its US research center to Canada due to American sanctions on the company. In an interview with Toronto’s Global and Mail newspaper, Ren Zhengfei said the move was necessary because Huawei would be blocked from interacting with US employees. Huawei Technologies Ltd. is the No. 2 global smartphone brand and the biggest maker of network gear for phone carriers. US authorities say the company is a security risk, which Huawei denies, and announced curbs in May on its access to American components and technology. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AVIATION

Italian government OK’s new funding for Alitalia

The Italian government has approved new funding for struggling airline Alitalia to keep it operational until new investors can be found. The government late Monday approved a bridge loan of 400 million euros ($442 million), an injection made necessary after the state railway failed to pull together a consortium of new investors. The government also extended until May 31 a deadline for a new solution to save the airline, which has been struggling to survive against low-cost competition on short-range routes and an inadequate long-range network. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FINANCE

Bridgewater Associates loses one of its CEOs

Eileen Murray, co-chief executive of Bridgewater Associates, is leaving the $160 billion firm, marking yet another chapter in Ray Dalio’s long-running succession saga. Murray, 61, will depart at the end of March, she said in a note to colleagues on Tuesday. Her counterpart, David McCormick, 54, will become sole CEO at Bridgewater, which operates the world’s largest hedge fund. Dalio, Bridgewater’s billionaire founder and co-chairman, has struggled for almost a decade to put the right team in place at the top. Since he ceded day-to-day management of the firm in 2011, five people have held the title of CEO or co-CEO at various times. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Twitter CEO may leave US during 2020 election season

Twitter Inc. chief executive Jack Dorsey has picked a curious time to spend as much as half a year in Africa. Dorsey wrote in a tweet last week that he planned live on the continent for between three and six months in 2020, news that was largely buried due to the Thanksgiving holiday. But investors quickly noted the Twitter chief’s plans will coincide with a presidential election year in the United States, which is likely to be marked with growing debate over election meddling, online hate speech, and the role of tech companies in public discourse. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SNACK FOOD

Maker of Twinkies gets into the cookie business

Hostess Brands Inc.’s move into the cookie business through the planned acquisition of Voortman Cookies has analysts applauding as it diversifies the maker of Twinkies product line with a top player in crème wafers and sugar-free cookies. Voortman also provides Hostess with a footprint in Canada, where it currently has none. Hostess agreed to the $320 million all-cash purchase of Ontario-based Voortman on Monday, according to a statement from both companies. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHARMACEUTICALS

Astellas Pharma to buy Audentes Therapeutics for $3b

Astellas Pharma agreed to buy Audentes Therapeutics for about $3 billion, the latest deal by a pharmaceutical company eager to push into promising gene-therapy technologies. The Japanese drug maker will pay $60 a share for San Francisco-based Audentes, according to a statement from the companies Tuesday, a 110 percent premium to Audentes’s closing price on Monday. Gene therapy is a promising new area of medicine that has sparked growing enthusiasm as well as a flurry of deals. Roche Holding earlier this year agreed to buy Spark Therapeutics for $4.8 billion, while Novartis last year made an $8.7 billion deal for AveXis Inc. — BLOOMBERG NEWS