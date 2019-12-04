The latest mortgage rates will be released Thursday. Last week, Freddie Mac reported that a 30-year, fixed-rate loan rose to 3.68 percent from 3.66 percent the week before.

Friday

PANEL DISCUSSION

Buy in

Practice the art of salesmanship at this panel discussion from BostonSpeaks. Sales representatives from various companies will discuss how to get it done. There will be networking opportunities. Friday, 8 to 10 a.m., BostonSpeaks, 50 Milk St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

TALK

Get noticed

Get advice on how to pitch your venture to investors and communicate its purpose to the public from product designer and “creative consultant” Julianne Gauron at this talk hosted by the Legatum Center at MIT. Friday, 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., Martin Trust Center for MIT Entrepreneurship, 1 Amherst St., Cambridge. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WEBINAR

Pot industry extrava-ganja

Explore the ins and outs of the medical marijuana business at this online conference from Big Sky Cannabis. There will be educational seminars on investment, legal challenges, and patient education. Friday, 4 to 5:30 p.m., online. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Master spreadsheets

Learn how to use Microsoft Excel at this “bootcamp” from General Assembly. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., GA Boston, 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $250. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

