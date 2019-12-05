Putting a personal spin on a ribbon-cutting ceremony that symbolized Thermo Fisher’s big bet on gene therapy, Baker said he is friends with parents of children with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Cambridge-based Sarepta Therapeutics has a deal with Thermo Fisher to manufacture a gene therapy for the deadly inherited muscle-wasting disease that Sarepta is developing, and a team of Sarepta executives sat in the audience at the event.

LEXINGTON — Governor Charlie Baker marked the opening of Thermo Fisher Scientific’s $93 million gene therapy manufacturing plant Wednesday, saying he has “very close friends” who have been devastated by a disease for which the facility hopes to make a cutting-edge drug.

“I know a lot about Duchenne’s,” Baker told about 200 Thermo Fisher employees and others gathered in a heated tent next to the new plant. “I have very close friends who have kids who are dealing with Duchenne’s, and it is a brutal disease.” Children with the disease, he said, are “living on borrowed time . . . It’s almost hard for most of us to imagine this until you actually face it with friends that you know who may be dealing with it themselves.”

Afterward, Baker initially declined to identify the friends, saying he would first need their permission. But he then confirmed that one was Carlo Basile, his former chief secretary, whose 13-year-old son has Duchenne.

Basile was among a group of parents of children with Duchenne who lobbied the Food and Drug Administration to overrule an advisory committee’s recommendation in 2016 and approve Sarepta’s controversial drug, Exondys 51, that year. That drug, which doesn’t rely on gene therapy, was the first approved treatment for the disease, but some experts question whether it works.

Basile, who left the Baker administration around the time Exondys 51 won approval and now works for a Boston lobbying firm, said Wednesday afternoon that Baker has “taken a huge interest’’ in his son, also named Carlo. Baker has donated to Beauhawks Foundation, a nonprofit group Baisle founded for families affected by rare diseases, and the governor is a close friend, he said.

Basile said his son doesn’t have the type of Duchenne that would benefit from Exondys 51. He was pleased to hear about the opening of Thermo Fisher’s new plant and said he hopes the FDA ultimately approves a gene therapy for Duchenne.

“All we have is hope,” he said, his voice cracking with emotion. “That’s all we’ve got.”

Best known as the maker of laboratory equipment, Waltham-based Thermo Fisher moved into the fast-growing area of gene therapy in March when it announced that it was buying Brammer Bio, a gene therapy contract development and manufacturing firm, for about $1.7 billion. Brammer Bio makes viral vectors that are used to deliver genetic material into defective cells in the hopes of treating or possibly even curing an inherited disorder.

With roots in the University of Florida, Brammer Bio had a 95,000-square-foot campus in Alachua, Fla., and a 66,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Cambridge. It was planning the 50,000-square-foot plant in Lexington when Thermo Fisher made the deal. All those properties now belong to Thermo Fisher.

Gene therapy has emerged as one of the most promising, if controversial, areas of drug development in recent years. Proponents say a one-time treatment can alter the course of vexing, even deadly, disorders by using viral vectors to modify human cells.

“We all understand how viruses can invade the body and wreak havoc,” said Marc N. Casper, chief executive officer of Thermo Fisher. “It’s amazing how science has been able to harness them in a totally productive way.”

The gene therapies that have been approved in the past two years include Luxturna, for an inherited form of vision loss that can result in blindness; Kymriah, for a type of acute lymphoblastic leukemia in children and young adults; and Zolgensma, for forms of spinal muscular atrophy, a deadly neurodegenerative disease.

But gene therapies come with breathtakingly high price tags.

Zolgensma, which is sold by AveXis, a subsidiary of the Swiss drug giant Novartis, was approved this year and immediately became the world’s most expensive drug, at $2.1 million for one dose.

Baker, the former chief executive officer of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, acknowledged the stratospheric costs after Wednesday’s event. But he said gene therapies could still save the health care system money in the long run if they cure patients of chronic debilitating diseases. And he said it might be wise to tie the cost of the drugs to how effective they are in patients.

“I don’t think the answer to it is to not do discovery and inquiry, which has been a big part of the success we’ve had not just as a commonwealth but as a country,” he said.

In addition to Sarepta, drug makers that have disclosed plans to use Thermo Fisher to make gene therapies include Biogen, Bluebird Bio, Voyager Therapeutics, and Spark Therapeutics, maker of Luxturna, according to Thermo Fisher spokesman Ron O’Brien.

Thermo Fisher has about 75,000 employees worldwide, about half of whom work in the United States. Some 2,700 work in Massachusetts, but that number is expected to grow to more than 3,000, with the acquisition of Brammer Bio. About 200 are expected to work in the Lexington plant.

Jonathan Saltzman can be reached at jsaltzman@globe.com