Saturday INDUSTRY CONFERENCE Tales of retail

Learn how technology and analytics are informing and reshaping the retail industry at this conference from student organization MIT Sloan Retail & Consumer Goods Club. Speakers and panels will cover how retail companies are using data, artificial intelligence, and technological breakthroughs to succeed in the digital age. Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., MIT Samberg Conference Center, E52 7th floor, 50 Memorial Drive, Cambridge. $65 for MIT students, $75 for other students, $90 for MIT alumni, faculty, and staff, $120 for general public. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

New Year’s resolution

Set monetary goals for the new year at this workshop for women from the Boston Public Library. Saturday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Boston Public Library, Kirstein Business Library & Innovation Center, 700 Boylston St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Sunday

NETWORKING

Holiday brunching

Meet other professional women at this seasonally-themed brunch from the Business Women Brunch Team. There will be holiday-themed vendors and a competition for ugliest Christmas sweater. Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m., 11 Sanborn Court, Somerville. $40 for one ticket, $70 for two. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Brews, home buying

Learn the ins and outs of buying a home for the first time at this workshop from Keller Williams Realty. There will be drinks available. Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dorchester Brewing Company, 1250 Massachusetts Ave., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Events of note? E-mail us at agenda@globe.com.