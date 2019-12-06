Musk said the attack was unprovoked and he only meant the term as an insult for “creepy old man” and wasn’t literally calling Unsworth a pedophile.

Vernon Unsworth, who participated in the rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach trapped for weeks in a Thailand cave last year, had angered the Tesla CEO by belittling his effort to help with the rescue as a “PR stunt.”

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elon Musk did not defame a British cave explorer when he called him “pedo guy” in an angry tweet, a Los Angeles jury found Friday.

Unsworth’s attorney suggested to a federal jury Friday that it award $190 million in damages to a British cave explorer who is suing Elon Musk for allegedly branding him as a pedophile during a Twitter spat.

Attorney Lin Wood said the suggested award would include $150 million as a “hard slap on the wrist” to punish Tesla CEO for what he said was akin to dropping an atomic weapon on his client.

“What in the world would it take to discourage Elon Musk from ever planting a nuclear bomb in the life of another person?’’ Wood said.

Musk, who testified his stock in Tesla and SpaceX is worth about $20 billion, contends that he was not literally calling Vernon Unsworth a pedophile when he referred to him as “pedo guy” on Twitter.

Musk’s lawyer told the jury the tweet was an insult provoked by Unsworth and did not rise to the level of defamation. Attorney Alex Spiro said Unsworth also failed to show actual damages.

A jury of five women and three men deliberated for less than an hour in the afternoon in US District Court.