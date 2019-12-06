DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. is recalling nearly 262,000 heavy-duty pickup trucks in the US and Canada because the tailgates can open unexpectedly.

The recall covers F-250, F-350, and F-450 trucks from the 2017 through 2019 model years. All the trucks have electric tailgate latch release switches in the tailgate handle.

Ford says water can get into the wiring and cause a short circuit, activating the switches and releasing the latches. That could allow loose cargo to fall out.