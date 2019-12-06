The executive director of a state agency that manages health benefits for hundreds of thousands of public retirees and employees is stepping down, after less than four years in the role.
The Group Insurance Commission said Friday that Dr. Roberta Herman is leaving for a job in the private sector, but did not specify the job.
In a statement, Herman said she was proud of her work to reduce health care costs and transition the GIC from a paper-based to a digital organization.
Last year, she oversaw a proposal that would have dropped popular insurance coverage options for many public employees, but the GIC later nixed the plan after an outcry from workers and union officials.
Advertisement
Herman previously worked at Navigant Consulting and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and joined the GIC in 2016, following the retirement of Dolores Mitchell, who ran the agency for three decades.
Herman is leaving Dec. 11. The GIC said its chief of staff, Joan Matsumoto, will serve as interim executive director until its 17-member board names a permanent replacement.
The agency administers health insurance and other benefits for 460,000 public employees, retirees, and their families.
Priyanka Dayal McCluskey can be reached at priyanka.mccluskey@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @priyanka_dayal.