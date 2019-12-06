In her place, the board appointed current board member Jim Scully as interim CEO. Scully is a veteran retail executive who has worked at Avon and J.Crew Group. In the earnings call, Scully cited a number of challenges facing the brand, including an assortment that didn’t resonate with customers and an inflexible inventory management system in stores.

After just a year-and-a-half in the role, J.Jill’s president and chief executive, Linda Healy, stepped down as head of the Quincy-based women’s clothing retailer on Thursday. The move coincided with the release of the company’s disappointing third-quarter earnings reports, which saw a comparable sales decrease of 7 percent and a net sales decrease of $8 million.

Mark Webb, the company’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, added that the retailer had “disappointed” its customers in Q3. “Though [the customer] is still engaged with the brands both online and in-store, she is spending less per transaction,” he said.

In a statement, Scully said that as the board begins its search for new leadership he “will focus on our customer, product, operating fundamentals and financial discipline. We believe J.Jill has significant opportunities ahead and I look forward to working with our talented teams to stabilize the business and create value for our shareholders.”

“Jim is a retail industry veteran with a proven track record of working in complex environments and a deep understanding of J.Jill from his time on the board,” said Michael Rahamim, chairman of the board. “We are confident in Jim’s ability to drive performance and ensure a seamless transition while we search for J.Jill’s next leader. On behalf of the board, I want to thank Linda for her contributions and dedication to J.Jill.”