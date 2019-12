8 Jefferson Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,258 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 24,554-square-foot lot. $705,000

37 Hosmer St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 866 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 38,000-square-foot lot. $899,900

15 Newtown Road One-family Antique, built in 1845, 2,173 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $599,900

ARLINGTON

19 Mott St. #19 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 2,004 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $1,050,000

41 Lafayette St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1920, 4,867 square feet, 16 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

138 Ridge St. One-family Split Level, built in 1960, 1,923 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 8,680-square-foot lot. $775,000

ASHLAND

45 Shadow Creek Lane #45 Condo Duplex, built in 2007, 1,801 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $444,900

151 Cherry St. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,419 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $365,000

BEDFORD

1 Fawn Circle Two-Family Flat, built in 1927, 5,957 square feet, 20 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 6.5 baths, on 41,404-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

23 Mitchell Grant Way #23 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 2,468 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $779,000

BELLINGHAM

110 Lisa Ann Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1963, 1,592 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,360-square-foot lot. $345,000

887 S Main St. One-family Old Style, built in 1920, 2,120 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 182,952-square-foot lot. $345,000

154 N Main St. One-family Ranch, built in 1963, 1,170 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $280,000

BELMONT

20 Howells Road One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 4,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 16,527-square-foot lot. $3,100,000

24 Clover St. One-family Old Style, built in 1912, 3,214 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 10,908-square-foot lot. $1,905,000

35 Summit Road #35 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 2,785 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4.5 baths. $1,350,000

BOXBORO

182 Davidson Road One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,332 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $560,000

BROOKLINE

131 Laurel Road One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 3,832 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, on 38,761-square-foot lot. $3,525,000

105 Holland Road One-family Old Style, built in 1916, 3,551 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 12,840-square-foot lot. $3,250,000

164 Newton St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 5,592 square feet, 17 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 8 baths, on 30,092-square-foot lot. $2,800,000

CONCORD

304 Hunters Ridge Road One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,705 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 85,227-square-foot lot. $880,000

743 Annursnac Hill Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1984, 2,644 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,060-square-foot lot. $820,000

136 Fairhaven Road One-family Old Style, built in 1928, 1,566 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 12,780-square-foot lot. $700,000

DUNSTABLE

601 Main St. One-family Antique, built in 1790, 2,636 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $572,500

FRAMINGHAM

11 Parmenter Road One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,202 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 47,263-square-foot lot. $595,000

325 Bishop St. Two Family, built in 1897, 2,388 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,148-square-foot lot. $589,900

29 Knight Road One-family Three Story, built in 1958, 1,654 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,987-square-foot lot. $580,000

FRANKLIN

53 Brandywine Road One-family Contemporary, built in 2008, 2,660 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,359-square-foot lot. $685,000

117 Fall Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,912 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 73,311-square-foot lot. $650,000

1 Ashley Circle One-family Cape Cod, built in 1988, 2,678 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 33,599-square-foot lot. $630,000

HARVARD

53 Park Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,371 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 99,752-square-foot lot. $553,000

HOLLISTON

141 Mitchell Road One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 3,093 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 116,697-square-foot lot. $693,500

91 Wilkins Road One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 1,482 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,295-square-foot lot. $410,000

11 Liberty Lane. $300,000

HOPKINTON

54 Hayden Rowe St. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 4,064 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 30,361-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

14 Dicarlo Road One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,125 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,049-square-foot lot. $744,000

1 Emma Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 3,016 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 66,446-square-foot lot. $744,000

HUDSON

29 Elm St. Two-Family Flat, built in 1900, 1,934 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,716-square-foot lot. $410,000

10 Dover Circle One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1962, 1,002 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 29,660-square-foot lot. $335,000

13 Florence St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,336 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,780-square-foot lot. $325,000

LEXINGTON

5 Battle Green Road One-family Contemporary, built in 2017, 5,072 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 25,630-square-foot lot. $2,390,000

60 Albemarle Ave. One-family Contemporary, built in 1963, 3,168 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 22,034-square-foot lot. $1,320,000

9 Hathaway Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,713 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,436-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

LINCOLN

9 S Commons #A Condo Town House, built in 1995, 1,168 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $420,000

36 Indian Camp Lane #B Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,114 square feet, 1.5 baths. $189,156

MARLBOROUGH

155 Raymond Road One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,407 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 45,738-square-foot lot. $560,000

43 Dibuono Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,612 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 26,276-square-foot lot. $532,000

43 Warren Ave. Two Family, built in 1948, 2,153 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,742-square-foot lot. $440,000

MAYNARD

2 North St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 2,212 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 8,398-square-foot lot. $536,000

6 Field St. One-family Split Level, built in 1987, 1,376 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 14,375-square-foot lot. $480,000

MEDFIELD

27 Planting Field Road One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 4,479 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,029-square-foot lot. $1,278,000

239 Causeway St. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 3,552 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 42,839-square-foot lot. $975,000

18 Algonquin Road One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 3,184 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 50,038-square-foot lot. $805,000

MEDWAY

316 Village St. One-family Old Style, built in 1860, 3,939 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 33,106-square-foot lot. $655,000

10 Fieldstone Drive #10 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 3,086 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $570,000

13 Green Valley Road One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,232 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 47,263-square-foot lot. $540,000

MILFORD

23 Christina Road One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 4,110 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,281-square-foot lot. $495,000

110 Purchase St. One-family Colonial, built in 1850, 2,525 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 15,917-square-foot lot. $365,500

4 Lavoie Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,604 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,202-square-foot lot. $359,900

NATICK

126 Union St. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 3,465 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,707-square-foot lot. $1,180,000

71 Everett St. One-family Garrison, built in 1967, 2,448 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,373-square-foot lot. $792,000

58 N Main St. #403 Condo/Apt, built in 1905, 1,735 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $725,000

NEEDHAM

152 Fairfield St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,518 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

271 Warren St. One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 1,815 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $915,000

129 Valley Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,230 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $860,000

NEWTON

20 Larchmont Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1922, 4,676 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 12,560-square-foot lot. $2,293,000

5 Sharpe Road One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 4,223 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 11,065-square-foot lot. $2,160,000

905 Commonwealth Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,594 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 8,400-square-foot lot. $2,030,000

NORFOLK

120 Warren Drive One-family, built in 2016, 2,033 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 55,689-square-foot lot. $699,000

NORTHBOROUGH

8 Galahad Road One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 4,473 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 129,835-square-foot lot. $910,000

8 Juniper Brook Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1970, 1,130 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 30,457-square-foot lot. $470,000

SHERBORN

152 Maple St. One-family Ranch, built in 1949, 1,168 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 108,900-square-foot lot. $560,000

SHREWSBURY

160 Floral St. One-family Contemporary, built in 1982, 3,158 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 72,310-square-foot lot. $710,000

5 Old Farm Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,125 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,360-square-foot lot. $589,000

195 Spring St. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 2,531 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,426-square-foot lot. $500,000

SOUTHBOROUGH

16 Constitution Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,511 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 63,598-square-foot lot. $889,000

5 Jericho Hill Road One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,708 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 46,174-square-foot lot. $622,000

10 Beechwood Lane #10 Condo Cape Cod, built in 1997, 2,178 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 25,178-square-foot lot. $550,000

STOW

468 Harvard Road One-family Antique, built in 1730, 4,309 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 142,877-square-foot lot. $780,000

124 Kingland Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 2006, 1,680 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,227-square-foot lot. $320,000

SUDBURY

177 Prides Crossing Road One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 2,080 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 228,179-square-foot lot. $840,000

192 Boston Post Road #15 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 2,530 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. $755,000

33 Kay St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,620 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 68,314-square-foot lot. $720,000

UPTON

2 Knowlton Circle #2 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 1,731 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $350,000

19 Rockdale Hill Circle One-family Cape Cod, built in 1992, 1,224 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,480-square-foot lot. $300,000

41 Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1860, 1,155 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $290,000

WALTHAM

153 Chestnut St. Two Family, built in 1920, 3,312 square feet, 12 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 5,314-square-foot lot. $810,000

70 Princeton Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,615-square-foot lot. $763,500

3 Marlton Road One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,810 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,795-square-foot lot. $663,000

WATERTOWN

188 Orchard St. #188 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,883 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $680,000

116 Poplar St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 1,193 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $552,000

92 Cypress St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1895, 910 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $455,000

WAYLAND

40 Bow Road One-family Conventional, built in 1879, 2,639 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,988-square-foot lot. $622,612

10 Pickwick Way #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,190 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths. $500,000

42 Riverview Circle One-family Contemporary, built in 2011, 1,320 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,500-square-foot lot. $487,500

WELLESLEY

65 Hundreds Road One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 6,823 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 24,004-square-foot lot. $3,950,625

40 Old Farm Road One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 3,689 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 25,048-square-foot lot. $1,900,000

77 Benvenue St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 3,852 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 35,509-square-foot lot. $1,875,000

WESTON

32 Myles Standish Road One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 3,414 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 61,307-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

42 Jericho Road #42 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,359 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $575,000

WRENTHAM

325 Shears St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 890 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $247,500