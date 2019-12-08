China’s trade with the United States sank again in November as negotiators continued working on a possible deal to end the tariffs war. Exports to the United States fell 23 percent from a year earlier to $35.6 billion, customs data showed Sunday. Imports of American goods were off 2.8 percent at $11 billion, giving China a surplus with the United States of $24.6 billion. Exports to some other countries including France rose, helping to offset the loss. China’s global exports were off 1.1 percent from a year earlier at $221.7 billion, despite weakening worldwide demand. Imports were up 0.3 percent at $183 billion, giving China a global surplus of $38.7 billion. The US-China dispute has disrupted global trade and threatens to depress economic growth. Financial markets have repeatedly risen on optimism about the talks only to fall back when no progress is announced. For the first 11 months of 2019, China’s total global exports were off just 0.3 percent at $2.3 trillion, despite the tariff war. Imports were down 4.5 percent at $1.8 trillion, adding to signs Chinese domestic demand is cooling. Growth in China’s economy slipped to 6 percent from a year earlier in the three months ended in September, but it’s still among the world’s strongest. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ukraine, IMF agree on a $5.5b plan to boost growth

Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund have agreed on a new $5.5 billion program to boost the country’s growth and economic reforms. The agreement, which needs approval from the fund’s management, was reached Saturday between Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, and IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva. Details of the three-year plan weren’t given. Zelenskiy, elected in April on a platform focusing on economic reforms and fighting corruption, said in a statement that the program will accelerate growth. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Average US price of gas drops a penny per gallon to $2.65

The average US price of regular-grade gasoline has dipped 1 cent per gallon to $2.65 in the past two weeks. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that further cuts are unlikely because crude oil costs are on the rise. The price at the pump is 14 cents higher than it was a year ago. The highest average price in the nation is $3.74 per gallon, in San Diego. The lowest average is $2.14, in Tulsa, Okla. — BLOOMBERG NEWS