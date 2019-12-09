Tuesday JOB FAIR Speaking my language

Find employment at this job fair for trained interpreters from Found in Translation. This event is designed to connect Boston-area interpreters with language service providers and employers. Tuesday, 5 to 7 p.m., Central Square Library, 45 Pearl St., Cambridge. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

MEETUP

Breakfast with a purpose

Mingle with other socially responsible professionals at this breakfast from Net Impact Boston. The event is designed for young workers committed to sustainability and social responsibility. Tuesday, 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., Clover Food Lab, 5 Cambridge Center, Cambridge. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Wednesday

WORKSHOP

Build black wealth

Learn how to prosper as an African-American at this monthly workshop series from Roxbury Community College and the Our Village Initiative. This month’s installment will focus on goal-setting and how to celebrate reaching them. Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Roxbury Community College, 1234 Columbus Ave., Building 3, Roxbury Crossing. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

PANEL DISCUSSION

Sell your stuff

Creating a product is one thing, selling it entirely something else. Learn how to connect with buyers at this moderated panel discussion from the Startup Coalition. Topics include identifying your first customers and building a sales force. Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m. WeWork, 745 Atlantic Ave., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

