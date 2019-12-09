Walmart removes Christmas clothing that likens snow to cocaine

Walmart removed several pieces of holiday merchandise from its Canadian website after customers took offense to a line of risque Christmas clothing. The retail giant also issued an apology over a sweater offered by third-party seller FUN Wear that featured an image of a bug-eyed Santa Claus seated in front of three white lines that appeared to be cocaine. The sweater’s tagline: ‘‘LET IT SNOW.’’ For those who weren’t quite sure what the sweater might be suggesting, its product description read: ‘‘We all know how snow works. It’s white, powdery and the best snow comes straight from South America. That’s bad news for jolly old St. Nick, who lives far away in the North Pole. That’s why Santa really likes to savor the moment when he gets his hands on some quality, grade A, Colombian snow.’’ — WASHINGTON POST

MEDIA

CBS may put iconic NYC headquarters up for sale

Black Rock, the modernist skyscraper designed by Eero Saarinen that has been CBS headquarters for more than half a century and symbolized the network’s invincibility, is being considered for a sale. The 36-story tower, clad in light-erasing black granite at 51 West 52nd St. in Manhattan, could be sold as part of a larger review of the company’s real estate holdings, Robert M. Bakish, the chief executive of ViacomCBS, announced Monday at an investor conference. The company has hired the real estate investment firm CBRE Group to evaluate the entire roster of buildings, offices, and studios. CBS merged with its sibling company, Viacom, last week in a $25 billion deal that united the country’s largest television network with the Paramount film studios and a clutch of cable channels that include MTV and Comedy Central. — NEW YORK TIMES

MEDIA

Global television advertising has steepest drop in a decade

Global TV advertising sales fell almost 4 percent in 2019, the steepest drop since the depths of the economic recession in 2009, in the latest sign that advertisers are following viewers to the Internet. Declines in TV viewership have suppressed the medium’s advertising dollars, according to research firm Magna Global, which released the data as part of report on the global ad business. Viewership fell sharply in Europe, compounding the trend in the United States, China, and Australia. Traditional television has hemorrhaged viewers in recent years, as people trade cable and satellite packages for online services Netflix and YouTube. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENERGY

PG&E stock jumps on report of settlement in wildfire cases

PG&E Corp. shares surged nearly 16 percent on the strength of a Friday announcement it had secured a $13.5 billion settlement with victims of wildfires ignited by its power lines, a step toward resolving the biggest utility bankruptcy in US history. The agreement will cover claims stemming from some of the worst fires to hit Northern California, including the 2017 wine country fires and the 2018 Camp Fire, the company said in an e-mail. The 2015 Ghost Ship fire and the 2017 Tubbs fire are also covered, though the utility doesn’t admit fault for either blaze, PG&E said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Germany tops Norway in electric car sales

Germany has pulled ahead of Norway for sales of all-electric cars since the start of the year, putting Europe’s biggest auto market in position to become the regional leader on an annual basis for the first time. Through November, 57,533 new electric cars were registered in Germany, compared with 56,893 for Norway, according to statistics published by transportation agencies in both countries. The Nordic country has sold the most electric cars of any in Europe each year since at least 2010, when the Nissan Leaf, the first mass-market battery-powered car, made its debut. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

Airbus profits from Boeing’s woes

Shares of Airbus handily pulled ahead of rival Boeing this year after a pair of fatal 737 Max plane crashes led to the grounding of the US model’s entire fleet. Airbus is poised to finish the year ahead of Boeing for the first time since 2015, with an increase of roughly 50 percent since the start of January, compared to the Chicago-based company’s less than 10 percent gain. With the uncertainty of approvals for the Max to resume flying, many analysts predict the French aircraft maker will continue to outperform its troubled peer in 2020 as well. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

WORKPLACE

NH state employees can soon bring infants to work

Starting in January, New Hampshire state employees will be able to take part in a program that will allow them to take their infant children to work, Governor Chris Sununu said Monday. Sununu signed an executive order allowing parents and eligible guardians of infants between the ages of 6 weeks and 6 months to bring their child to work, so long as their state agency or department has elected to participate; the worker receives prior written authorization from the agency’s human resource officer; the worker has completed an individualized plan for the infant; there’s no safety hazard or concern to the parent of the infant; and there is limited disruption in the workplace. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FINANCE

Morgan Stanley cuts 1,500 jobs

Morgan Stanley is cutting about 1,500 jobs globally, including several managing directors, as part of a year-end efficiency push. The cuts are skewed toward technology and operations divisions, but also include executives in sales, trading and research operations, people with knowledge of the matter said. The reductions amount to about 2 percent of the firm’s workforce, according to one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. Investment banks around the world have been trimming staff amid a multiyear slump in trading revenue and the expectation that more of the business will move to electronic platforms that require fewer humans. Citigroup Inc. and Deutsche Bank AG are among firms that have cut hundreds of trading jobs this year.

— BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHARMACEUTICALS

UnitedHealth to acquire Diplomat Pharmacy

UnitedHealth plans to acquire Diplomat Pharmacy at a steep discount about a month after the specialty drug provider said it may not be able to make its debt payments. UnitedHealth Group’s OptumRx said Monday that the company will spend $4 for each share of Diplomat in a cash tender offer. That’s 31 percent cheaper than the stock’s closing price of $5.81 on Friday. Diplomat provides specialty drugs that treat cancer patients and others with complex medical conditions. It also offers infusion services. The company said Nov. 12 that it lost $177 million in the third quarter, and it was in advanced discussions about strategic alternatives for its business. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

GENDER

For some men, smoking offers career advantages

Add the cigarette break to the instances where men may be gaining an advantage over women in the workplace. Male smokers switching to a male manager who also smokes are promoted faster than those who do not share this habit with their boss, according to a paper released Monday by the National Bureau of Economic Research. The results are part of a broader study that showed men benefit from having a male manager, while women have about the same promotion rate regardless of the gender of their boss.

— BLOOMBERG NEWS