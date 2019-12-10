Thursday SEMINAR Sustainable shoes

Ponder the sustainability of the sneaker and shoe industry at this forum from rubber outsole manufacturer Vibram. Representatives from shoe manufacturers Timberland, Wolverine, and New Balance will discuss design and construction techniques that help eliminate waste. Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m., Vibram, 840 Commonwealth Ave., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

HOLIDAY PARTY

Connect with other professionals

Get into the holiday spirit with women who work in national security at this event from the Boston chapter of Women In Defense (WID). The event is open to people of all genders and professions. Hot hors d’oeuvres will be served with a cash bar. The dress code is festive business casual. Thursday, Northeastern University Innovation Campus at Burlington, Building 5, 147 S. Bedford St., Burlington. $35 for WID members, $45 general public, $15 students. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Advertisement

NETWORKING

There’s an app for that

Meet other tech developers and businesspeople at the Boston installment of this traveling event from the App Festival. Prominent local tech industry figures will give talks followed by Q&A sessions. Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m., Hult International Business School, 1 Education St., Room B, 5th floor, Cambridge. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

PANEL DISCUSSION

Talk data to me

Learn how the world of data is changing at this panel discussion from General Assembly. Boston-area data professionals will cover topics including analytics and data science. Thursday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Events of note? E-mail us at agenda@globe.com. Follow us on Twitter @GlobeBiz. Contact Max Jungreis at max.jungreis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MaxJungreis.