Lab building in Cambridge sold for $332m

A California-based real estate investment firm is paying $332 million to buy a newly built lab building in Alewife. The Davis Cos. said Tuesday that has closed on the sale of Alewife Research Center, at 35 Cambridgepark Drive, to Healthpeak Properties Inc., a publicly traded real estate trust that has also bought another building and a development site on Cambridgepark Drive this year. Davis and Invesco Real Estate built the 224,000-square-foot building and fully leased it to five biotech companies, several of which were looking for places to grow outside pricey Kendall Square. It’s one of several lab projects built or planned in recent years around Alewife, which is emerging as one of the leading alternatives to Kendall for life science companies. Davis is also at work on a separate, 10-acre life science campus — dubbed The Quad — in that part of West Cambridge, and on Tuesday announced a deal with newly-launched drug startup Civetta Therapeutics to lease 30,000 square feet in a redeveloped building there. — TIM LOGAN

AUTOMOTIVE

Nissan fined $22m for under-reporting former chairman’s compensation

Japanese securities regulators are recommending that automaker Nissan be fined 2.4 billion yen ($22 million) over the under-reporting of compensation of its former chairman, Carlos Ghosn. The watchdog, the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission, said Tuesday it made the recommendation to the government’s Financial Services Agency on the disclosure documents from 2014 through 2017. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

ECONOMY

Productivity fell this summer

US productivity fell in the summer, the first decline in nearly four years, underscoring the struggles companies are facing in boosting worker efficiency. The Labor Department said Tuesday that productivity edged down at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 0.2 percent in the July-September quarter, the first quarterly drop since the fourth quarter of 2015. The new report represented a slight revision from an initial estimate of a 0.3 percent drop in productivity. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

RETAIL

Runaway spends the night sleeping at a Bed, Bath & Beyond

Employees at a Bed, Bath & Beyond in North Carolina discovered an uninvited sleepover guest hiding in the store when they opened up Monday morning. The Greenville employees called local police around 8:30 a.m. and officers responded to a “breaking and entering in progress,’’ according to The News & Observer. The intruder turned out to be a 14-year-old runaway who had “camped out’’ at the store overnight after leaving home, Greenville police spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said. The teen wasn’t harmed and was taken back to his house. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

COAL

Taxpayers on the hook for at least $15b for sick miners, report says

A cut to the tax coal companies pay to fund a trust for sick miners will cost taxpayers at least $15 billion by 2050, according to a report from a national watchdog group. An excise tax rate on mined coal that funds the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund expired at the beginning of 2019 due to inaction by Congress. That led to a reduction in the amount coal companies pay into the fund, which pays benefits and medical bills for miners diagnosed with black lung disease. Black lung disease, or pneumoconiosis, is caused by inhaling dust in the lungs and has no cure. It has killed about 78,000 miners since 1968. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FINANCE

Morgan Stanley fined more than $22m for rigging bond prices

Morgan Stanley was fined 20 million euros ($22.2 million) in France over accusations its London desk used “pump and dump” tactics to rig bond prices after a bet on the French sovereign turned sour amid Greece’s debt crisis. The enforcement committee of the Autorite des Marches Financiers said the bank manipulated the prices of 14 French bonds and 8 Belgian bonds in June 2015. The lender also manipulated the price of futures on French debt, the AMF said in a statement on Tuesday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

FINANCE

BlackRock hR boss fired over romantic relationship

The BlackRock Inc. human resources executive fired in July over an unspecified policy violation had engaged in a romantic relationship with a colleague, according to a person familiar with the matter. Jeff Smith, who had served as BlackRock’s global head of human resources, was the first of two senior executives to be removed from the world’s largest asset manager this year following a relationship at work. Mark Wiseman, global head of active equities, left last week for failing to report an affair with a person who reported to him.

— BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHARMACEUTICALS

Sanofi to end research on new diabetes, heart disease drugs

Sanofi’s new chief executive, just three months into the job, is taking a scalpel to traditional areas of research to rejuvenate the sluggish French drug maker. The pharma giant will end its hunt for new diabetes and heart disease drugs, helping save more than $2 billion as Paul Hudson favors fields like cancer that are ripe for innovation. Hudson, who took the helm in September, is set to outline his strategy to investors for the first time on Tuesday. The former pharma boss at Novartis is breaking with Sanofi’s past and setting a course familiar to the industry: exiting fields where the French drug maker isn’t leading the pack and betting on the next big drugs, especially in areas where new medicines command high prices. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

STREAMING

Science-focused service booming

Any list of the most-popular online TV services begins with Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu. But after those comes an unlikely success story of the streaming revolution: CuriosityStream, a service for kids and adults that’s devoted to subjects like science and nature. Founded founded by Discovery Channel creator John Hendricks, it has eclipsed 10 million subscribers, the company said Tuesday. That’s more than ESPN+, CBS All Access, or the WWE app, and up from just a million last December. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TECHNOLOGY

Intel releases detail on its workforce

In addition to its annual update on the outlook for women and people of color at the company, Intel on Tuesday released the results of a new report it sent to the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that gives unprecedented pay, race, and gender data for about 51,000 US workers. Intel is the first company to release the otherwise private data. The results are not flattering. Among 52 top executives at Intel, who all earn more than $208,000 — the top pay band the EEOC tracks — 29 are white men, 11 are Asian men, and eight are white women. The remaining tally is 1 each for Asian women, black women, and black men, with no Hispanic men among executives in that top tier. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TRAVEL

Airlines expect another big holiday season

Airlines are looking forward to another big Christmas and New Year’s season, with 3 percent more people flying in the United States than during last year’s holiday stretch. The trade group Airlines for America said Tuesday that 47.5 million people are expected to fly over an 18-day period from Dec. 19 through Jan. 5. The busiest days are forecast to be the Friday and Saturday before Christmas and the Thursday and Friday after Christmas, which falls on a Wednesday this year. — ASSOCIATED PRESS