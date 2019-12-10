The agreement, announced Tuesday by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, made for an odd moment, coming as the same group of House Democrats moved closer toward impeaching the president. Pelosi of California said she would allow a revised US-Mexico-Canada Agreement to move forward in the House, handing the administration one of its biggest legislative victories less than an hour after she announced the articles of impeachment against Trump.

WASHINGTON — House Democrats said Tuesday they had reached an agreement with the White House to strengthen labor, environmental, pharmaceutical, and enforcement provisions in President Trump’s North American trade pact, a significant development that makes it all but certain that the president’s signature trade deal will become law.

Pelosi went directly from a news conference on impeachment to another on the trade deal, where she and top Democrats, including Representative Richard E. Neal of Massachusetts, touted concessions they had secured in closed door negotiations with the administration.

“We’re declaring victory for the American worker,” Pelosi said. “It is infinitely better than what was initially proposed by the administration.”

The timing of the handshake agreement offers Trump a crucial victory to tout on the campaign trail during his reelection bid and House Democrats tangible proof that they are able to legislate while preparing to vote on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress against the president.

Pelosi repeatedly rebuffed Republican suggestions that Democrats had timed the announcement to try and minimize any negative fallout from the impeachment proceedings.

“Not any one of us is important enough to hold up a trade agreement that is important for American workers,” she said.

A vote for the deal, which would replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, would offer a remarkable trade win for Trump. But Democrats managed to secure long-sought policy changes, giving them talking points that their party transformed the much-maligned NAFTA.

“Make no mistake,” Representative Earl Blumenauer, Democrat of Oregon, said Tuesday. “This is a Democrat’s agreement that we fought for, and it’s going to be the template going forward for writing new trade agreements.”

Among the biggest wins was an agreement to strip out intellectual property protections for the pharmaceutical industry, which Democrats warned could undermine efforts to make health care more affordable. Democrats also convinced the White House to strengthen the deal’s enforcement provisions, and obtained commitments to ensure Mexico is adhering to labor reforms it agreed to enact last year.

Those changes were critical to winning the support of labor unions, including the influential AFL-CIO, which endorsed the revised pact just moments before Pelosi’s announcement.

In fact, the revised deal addressed so many of the Democrats’ concerns that some Republicans appeared skeptical of the final agreement and suggested that Trump’s top trade adviser, Robert Lighthizer, had given away too much.

Senator John Cornyn, Republican of Texas, voiced concern that Lighthizer had potentially spent more time talking with House Democrats than Republicans on the final product. And Senator Patrick J. Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican who is one of the most ardent critics of the deal, railed against both the original deal and the new changes, including removal of the pharmaceutical provision.

“It’s clearly moved way to the left,” Toomey told reporters. “It seemed to be just a one-way direction in the direction of Democrats.”

Trump, who spent weeks blaming Pelosi for standing in the way of a trade deal that he said would help workers, touted the progress on Twitter on Tuesday morning. “Looking like very good Democrat support for USMCA. That would be great for our Country!”

In a statement, Lighthizer called the announcement a victory for Trump.

“Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, we have reached a historic agreement on the USMCA,” he said in a statement. “After working with Republicans, Democrats, and many other stakeholders for the past two years we have created a deal that will benefit American workers, farmers, and ranchers for years to come.”

The changes to the USMCA, which the three countries signed more than a year ago, must now be woven into implementing legislation that the House and Senate will both vote on. The pact will also need to secure the president’s signature and the final approval of the Mexican and Canadian legislatures. Members of the House have said they will push to hold a vote on the pact as early as next week.

Neal said he remained hopeful that the House could vote on the agreement before the end of the year. Senator Mitch McConnell, the Kentucky Republican who is majority leader, said that the Senate would not bring up the USMCA for a vote before Dec. 20, when lawmakers are scheduled to leave for a holiday break. “That’ll have to come up, in all likelihood, after a trial is finished in the Senate.”

In addition to updating rules for digital commerce, Trump’s USMCA raised the threshold for the proportion of a car’s value that must be made in North America in order to qualify for the pact’s zero tariffs. It also rolls back a special system of arbitration for corporations long opposed by Democrats.

One of the most significant revisions will roll back protections for new pharmaceutical products, in particular an advanced class of drugs called biologics, which were initially given 10 years of patent protection from cheaper alternatives. Congressional Democrats had said that could undermine efforts to make American health care more affordable. It also removed language that would ensure patent protections when drug companies find new uses for their existing products, a process known as “evergreening.”