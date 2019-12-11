Executives said the goal is to draw more patients who need joint replacements to community hospitals in the Beth Israel Lahey Health system, by standardizing and improving the quality of care for patients.

The initiative will expand the nationally recognized model of care at New England Baptist Hospital, which specializes in orthopedics. New England Baptist’s surgeons have shared their best practices — their specific way of doing orthopedic surgery — with surgeons at Beverly Hospital in Beverly and Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport.

Beth Israel Lahey Health on Wednesday launched an initiative to enhance orthopedic care at its community hospitals, the first clinical program to launch at the state’s second-largest health system since it was created by a historic merger earlier this year.

Beverly and Anna Jaques will rebrand their orthopedic surgery programs under the New England Baptist name.

“It’s about leveraging the knowledge and intellectual capital that exists in one hospital for the betterment of patients in the community,” said Dr. Kevin Tabb, chief executive of Beth Israel Lahey Health.

“Patients can choose wherever they want to go. We need to provide them with access . . . so they choose us,” he said.

Tabb described the orthopedic surgery program as the first of several clinical collaborations that are in the works, including in behavioral health, women and infant care, and cancer care.

The initiative is focused on hospital-based hip and knee replacement surgeries and spine operations, but it will later expand to include additional types of surgeries and additional hospitals in the Beth Israel Lahey system.

New England Baptist surgeons work from lists of dozens of best practices, which are designed to prevent infections and result in the best possible outcomes for patients who undergo joint replacements.

This includes protocols for providing care before, during, and after surgery, said Dr. Eric L. Smith, chief of arthroplasty at New England Baptist. It also includes best practices for reducing risks in patients with chronic conditions, such as diabetes.

“We constantly are reevaluating our data,” Smith added.

New England Baptist Hospital, located in Boston’s Mission Hill, is renowned for its orthopedic care and has a longstanding partnership to take care of players on the Boston Celtics.

Its surgeons performed 13,629 orthopedic surgeries in the last fiscal year. That number has slipped in recent years as more surgeries have moved from hospitals to outpatient settings, but New England Baptist is working to expand its outpatient surgery program, spokeswoman Lisa Rand said.

Gary Lee, vice president of clinical services at Anna Jaques Hospital, said the partnership will allow more local patients to stay close to home for their hip and knee surgeries, avoiding trips to Boston.

Surgeons at Anna Jaques perform about 500 joint replacement surgeries a year. “We’re hoping to see an increase in volume,” Lee said.

Beth Israel Lahey Health was founded in March 2019, the result of a merger between Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Mount Auburn Hospital, New England Baptist, and several others.

The hospitals completed the merger after receiving clearance from the Federal Trade Commission and Attorney General Maura Healey. Healey’s office negotiated several conditions on the deal, including seven years of price caps and commitments that the hospitals would expand access for low-income patients on Medicaid.

Officials at Beth Israel Lahey Health said they are still finalizing the numbers but expect to report operating income of $70 million and revenue of $5.8 billion for the 2019 fiscal year.

Beth Israel Lahey Health was created in part to serve as a counterweight to the state’s largest hospital system, Partners HealthCare, the parent of Massachusetts General and Brigham and Women’s hospitals.

Though both systems control similar shares of the market, Partners has the greater financial resources. Last week, Partners reported $485 million in income from operations, and revenue of about $14 billion for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30.

Partners is planning to change its corporate name to Mass General Brigham, which — similar to Beth Israel Lahey Health — will reflect the names of its two most prestigious hospitals.

Priyanka Dayal McCluskey