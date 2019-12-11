The latest mortgage rates will be released Thursday. Last week, Freddie Mac reported that a 30-year, fixed-rate loan stayed at 3.68 percent from the week before.

Build bridges over dinner

Connect with women who have started their own businesses at this dinner from Lululemon. Friday, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Lululemon Newbury, 208 Newbury St., Boston. Free. This event is open to women and non-binary individuals. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

See the C’s

Meet other executives, including CEOs and COOs, at this conference from tech nonprofit Boston New Technology. There will be networking sessions, talks from local executives, and group discussions. Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., The Yard: Back Bay, 120 St. James Ave., Boston. $75. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Get things under control

Learn how to manage work projects from start to finish at this class from General Assembly. Topics include how to create project schedules, budgets, and resource plans. Friday, GA Boston, 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $200. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

