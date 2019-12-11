Eversource Energy pledged on Wednesday to be carbon neutral by 2030, saying it aims to be the first investor-owned utility in the country to achieve such a goal. To do so, the Boston- and Hartford-based company said it will take a number of steps, such as increasing the energy efficiency of its facilities and fleets, and replacing old steel and cast-iron gas distribution lines to prevent methane leaks. The company’s pledge doesn’t include emissions from the gas that the company sends through its pipes to power plants, homes, and businesses; the company said it would work with state leaders to reduce emissions in that arena. “We are excited to set an ambitious goal with our own corporate operations, to lead by example,” Eversource chief executive Jim Judge said in a statement. — JON CHESTO

MEDICAL DEVICES

Haemonetics moving into Boston

Haemonetics Corp. has joined the long list of suburban companies that have made the move into Boston. The medical-device company has opened its new headquarters in 62,000 square feet, across four floors at 125 Summer St., near South Station. Haemonetics employs 230 people there, out of a global workforce of about 3,000. One motivation for the move: to chase talent. It’s a reason why many other businesses, from LogMeIn to PTC, have relocated to the city. Haemonetics is also saving money, downsizing from a multi-acre campus in Braintree. Haemonetics CEO Chris Simon said the new downtown location puts the company in closer proximity to “the medical, technology and higher education communities that are driving the future of our industry.” — JON CHESTO

ONLINE

YouTube cracks down on hateful and violent speech

YouTube is taking another step to curb hateful and violent speech on its site. The video streaming company said it will now take down videos that lob insults at people based on race, gender expression, sexual orientation, or other “protected attributes.” The Google-owned company will also prohibit veiled threats of violence, taking a step further into moderating what people can say on the videos they create and upload. YouTube has been slapped with criticism from politicians, viewers, and video creators for the material it allows on — and bans from — the site. The site has been accused of allowing and fostering hate speech and extremism and creating spaces for harassment to linger online, along with other digital sites that allow people to upload their own material, such as Facebook and Twitter. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

TECHNOLOGY

Robots are approving expense reports at Chase

JPMorgan Chase & Co. dealmakers on the road have another reason to resist the mini bar: The robots are watching. The bank has started using machine learning technology to process expense reports and determine whether they comply with company policies, according to Lori Beer, JPMorgan’s chief information officer. “We basically have eliminated manager approvals,” she said Wednesday at a conference in New York. “We’re doing 100 percent of audit through a machine-learning model that makes sure that, as we process travel and expense reports, they’re in alignment with our policies.” — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FOOD

Nestle selling US ice cream business

Nestle is selling its US ice cream business that includes brands like Haagen-Dazs and Drumstick to a joint venture with private equity firm PAI Partners for $4 billion. The venture, Froneri, was created in 2016 when the Swiss company merged its European ice cream business with PAI-owned R&R. Now it’s expanding to create a stronger challenger to Unilever, the global leader in ice cream with the Ben & Jerry’s and Magnum brands.

— BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

GameStop stock tanks on another quarterly loss

GameStop Corp., the ailing video game retailer, plunged nearly 15 percent after posting a third-quarter loss that was larger than even the most dire Wall Street estimate. The adjusted quarterly loss came to 49 cents a share, the merchant said Tuesday. The most pessimistic analyst had expected a deficit of 16 cents. Sales plummeted 26 percent from a year earlier to $1.44 billion, and GameStop also reduced its forecast for the year. The dismal results came at the start of the industry’s biggest season, with top-sellers including “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” and “Luigi’s Mansion 3” being released in the period. The chain has struggled to sustain its revenue as more video-game players gravitate to free online titles that generate money by selling fans online merchandise while they play. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TECHNOLOGY

Facebook and Google no longer workplace Nirvana

Big tech companies like Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google, long seen as some of the world’s most desirable workplaces offering countless perks and employee benefits, are losing some of their shine. The Silicon Valley companies dropped out of the Top 10 “best places to work” in the United States, according to Glassdoor’s annual rankings released Tuesday. HubSpot Inc., a cloud-computing software company, grabbed the No. 1 ranking while tech firms DocuSign Inc. and Ultimate Software were three and eight, respectively. Facebook, which has been rated as the “best place to work” three times in the past 10 years, was ranked 23rd. Google, voted “best place to work” in 2015 and a Top-10 finisher the previous eight years, came in at No. 11 on Glassdoor’s list. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Home Depot executives blame widespread theft on the opioid crisis

Home Depot Inc. executives said the nation’s opioid crisis could be contributing to an unexpected surge in thefts from its stores. The company said organized criminals are stealing millions of dollars’ worth of goods from it and other retailers and storing the merchandise in warehouses. The theft, which retailers call shrink, has gotten so bad that it will narrow Home Depot’s operating profit margins next year, executives said during a meeting with analysts and investors. Home Depot’s admission is one of the first times a major US retailer has specifically called out the opioid epidemic as a factor in its financial results. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

COMPENSATION

Company hands out $10m in bonuses at holiday party

A commercial real estate developer is handing out a total of $10 million in bonuses to its 198 employees. WTOP reported Monday that Baltimore-based St. John Properties announced the bonuses at the company’s holiday party. Edward St. John, the founder and chairman of the company, said the amount of money that each employee gets is based on tenure. The average bonus was $50,000, but some employees will get upward of $250,000. The company has employees throughout Maryland and northern Virginia. The bonuses celebrate the company’s achievement of developing 20 million square feet of office space, retail, and warehouses in more than eight states. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ENERGY

Chevron to write down $11b

Chevron Corp. expects to write down as much as $11 billion in the fourth quarter, more than half of it from its Appalachia natural gas assets after a slump in prices. The company is considering the sale of shale-gas holdings, according to a statement Tuesday. The company said separately it intends to exit its stake in the Kitimat liquefied natural gas project in Canada. And Chevron also plans to keep its 2020 capital budget at $20 billion, the third consecutive year it hasn’t boosted spending. — BLOOMBERG NEWS