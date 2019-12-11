There are still details to work out before the project can move forward, such as the cost and how best to balance walkers and bikers with the corporate shuttle buses used by many people whose jobs are in the Seaport District.

City officials working on designs to replace the long-closed bridge over Fort Point Channel appear to be moving towards designing a span that will prioritize use by pedestrians and cyclists and prohibit single-occupancy cars. Indeed, conceptual images shared Tuesday with an advisory committee don’t show any vehicles.

But city engineers pledged a “people first” design, and the new images reflect that They depict two narrow spans crossing the water, connected to a pavilion that would extend over the harbor.

One span — accommodating one lane of traffic — would be devoted to buses, shuttles, and emergency vehicles. A separate span — on the harbor side — and the space below it would be for walkers, bikers, or just a place for people to congregate. While the bridge would be planned to “evolve” with the city’s transportation needs, officials said, there are no plans to allow regular car traffic.

“What we heard from the task force, what we heard from the community, is that people want a ‘people first’ experience with the Northern Avenue Bridge,” said Chris Osgood, the city’s chief of streets. “The experience people have both in viewing it and crossing it is what we focused on.”

The concepts, released for the first time Tuesday afternoon, pleasantly surprised advocates who’ve spent years pushing City Hall to rebuild the bridge as a pedestrian-oriented span and not just another automobile bridge like the adjacent Moakley Bridge.

“It’s a very, very different place than we were six months ago,” said Stacy Thompson, executive director at the LivableStreets Alliance. “I think this concept is fantastic. . . . There’s a lot to like.”

But questions remain: Like how will shuttle buses and pedestrians safely mingle at either end of the bridge, where the two spans would merge? And while the city has allocated $46 million for the project — plus some private and federal funds — how will it raise the rest of the roughly $100 million Osgood believes it will cost to turn the new concept into reality?

Those issues and others will be worked out as the design process continues, Osgood said. City engineers are aiming for more specific designs by spring, and “100 percent design” in 2021. They would break ground a year after that and construction would take an additional two to three years. That means a bridge could open in 2025, a little more than a decade after it was shuttered because of safety concerns.

