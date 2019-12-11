At Wellforce, he will oversee a system that includes Tufts Medical Center, Lowell General Hospital, MelroseWakefield Healthcare, more than 2,000 physicians, and more than 13,000 employees.

Michael J. Dandorph will begin the new role in mid-January, after many years as a health care executive in Chicago and Philadelphia. Most recently, he was president of Rush University System for Health and Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

Dandorph, 51, said in a statement that Wellforce is “well positioned to deliver on the promise to create a true and distinctive partnership between academic and community medicine.”

The Wellforce board has been searching for a new CEO since Normand Deschene retired at the end of 2018. Dr. Michael Wagner has been serving as interim CEO and will return to his previous role as the organization’s chief physician executive.

Founded in 2014, Wellforce competes with several other hospital systems in Massachusetts, including Partners HealthCare and Beth Israel Lahey Health.

Priyanka Dayal McCluskey can be reached at priyanka.mccluskey@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @priyanka_dayal.