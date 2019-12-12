Gradman and Epstein, identical twin sisters, started the shop with Brawer in 1979. The idea, they said, was to create an environment that felt fresh and inviting.

“We’ve celebrated with you, grieved with you, and watched successive generations come of age,” owners Sandy Gradman, Marcie Brawer, and Ilene Epstein wrote.

The Studio’s owners marked its 40th anniversary in May. But that will be the last such celebration at the women’s clothing shop in Brookline’s Coolidge Corner. In an e-mail to customers Monday evening, the store’s owners said they will hold a clearance sale — starting Friday — in advance of closing the doors for good, citing years of declining business as more customers have turned to online shopping.

“The Studio is the Cheers of Brookline,” Epstein said. “We know your name. And that’s wonderful for our generation.”

But in recent years, the shop’s owners have found that younger customers seem less interested in such personal service, preferring to shop online.

“When we grew up, after you got out of the teen’s store you might see your mother’s store as a natural progression,” Epstein said. “Young people are not shopping at their mother’s stores.”

“They’re not shopping at any stores,” Gradman added.

They made changes in an attempt to keep pace with trends, including by adding a gallery space in the back and by mounting social media campaigns. But it wasn’t enough. So they considered selling the business.

“Five years ago, we put out one of our newsletters, asking if anybody was interested in the next generation of entrepreneurs,” Gradman said. “Five years later, I could see that any younger women who wanted to do what we did would probably never open a retail clothing store.”

The women are now considering writing a book about their decades in retail.

“When I was about to start this business, my father gave me sage advice,” Brawer said: “You never go into business with your friends or your family . . . [but] it really is a family business. And it’s been a wonderful, wonderful ride.”

No closing date has been set.

Max Jungreis can be reached at max.jungreis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MaxJungreis.