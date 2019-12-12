Bond yields surged, and real estate companies, utilities, and household goods makers fell as investors shifted money away from safe-play investments.

Financial, technology, and health care stocks powered much of the rally, which gave the S&P 500 its second straight gain and erased its losses from earlier in the week.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at all-time highs Thursday on renewed optimism the United States and China are close to reaching a deal in their costly trade war.

The market has been quick to react to headlines and remarks from the Trump administration about the 16-month trade war, and Thursday was no different.

Advertisement

Shares jumped in the early going after President Trump said that the United States is getting close to a “big deal” with China. Traders were also encouraged by a Wall Street Journal report saying Washington has offered to slash existing tariffs and cancel new ones set to kick in on Sunday in exchange for more agricultural purchases and intellectual property protection.

“If we do see the tariffs removed, that’s saying, ‘OK, China must be agreeing to things or we must be right there,’” said Ben Phillips, chief investment officer at EventShares. “That’s why the market is looking at tariffs as the bellwether to a trade deal.”

The S&P 500 climbed 26.94 points, or 0.9 percent, to 3,168.57. The index is up about 0.5 percent from its last record closing high on Nov. 27.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 220.75, or 0.8 percent, to 28,132.05. The Nasdaq gained 63.27 points, or 0.7 percent, to 8,717.32. The index, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, is now up about 0.1 percent its record set on Nov. 27.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks climbed 12.89 points, or 0.8 percent, to 1,644.81.

China’s Ministry of commerce said Thursday that its negotiators were in “close communication” with their US counterparts ahead of the new round of tariffs, but gave no indication whether the trade talks were making progress.

Advertisement

The planned weekend US tariff expansion would extend punitive duties to almost everything the imported from China. Beijing has threatened to retaliate if the new tariffs go into effect.

Uncertainty over trade has been the biggest wild card for stocks this year. The longstanding conflict has hurt manufacturing around the world and caused US businesses to hold back on making investments. The saving grace for the economy has been a strong job market and consumer spending.

Speculation that the world’s two biggest economies could be close to reaching an interim “Phase 1” trade agreement spurred investors on Thursday to move money into technology, industrial, and other stock sectors that tend to do well when the economy is growing.

“If we get a China trade deal, it’s probably going to catalyze another 12-plus months of growth in the US and globally,” Phillips said.

Banks helped lead the gains as bond prices fell, sending yields higher. Bank of America rose 3.1 percent. Higher yields allow banks to charge more lucrative interest rates on mortgages and other loans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury jumped to 1.90 percent from 1.79 percent late Wednesday. That’s an unusually large increase and signals more confidence in economic growth.

Technology companies also made strong gains. The sector is one of the most sensitive to swings in trade because many of the companies rely on China for sales and supply chains. Cisco Systems climbed 3.1 percent.

Advertisement

Investors bid up shares in Delta Air Lines 2.9 percent after the most profitable US carrier gave investors a surprisingly good profit and revenue forecast for 2020. The company said it expects sustained demand for air travel and stable prices for jet fuel.

Southwest Airlines gained 0.9 percent after it reached a deal with Boeing for compensation over the grounding of the 737 Max aircraft.

Traders hammered shares in Tailored Brands after the owner of Men’s Wearhouse issued quarterly forecasts below what analysts were expecting. The stock skidded 11.1 percent and is down 68.4 percent so far this year.

Investors get a look at new economic data Friday. The Commerce Department is due to report its November snapshot of retail sales. Economists expect retail sales rose last month. The measure gives more insight into consumer spending, which has been among the brighter spots in the economy helping to push growth.

Benchmark crude oil rose 42 cents to settle at $59.18 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 48 cents to $64.20.