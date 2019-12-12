“There’s going to be a dramatic growth in virtual care,” said Dr. Alistair Erskine, chief digital health officer at Partners. This will include remote monitoring for patients with chronic diseases — such as using Bluetooth-enabled scales to track patients’ weight at home, Erskine said.

The five-year initiative will aim to appeal to patients by allowing them to book appointments online, communicate with care providers through video and text, and access doctors’ notes, among other changes, Partners officials said.

Boston-based Partners HealthCare is spending more than $100 million on a broad new digital health initiative designed to improve the patient experience and make health care more efficient.

The initiative also includes a renewed focus on artificial intelligence and data analytics. Erskine said his team is budgeting $100 million for the first 18 months of the project and will seek more funding as needed.

Partners, the largest health care provider in Massachusetts, is the parent of a dozen hospitals including Massachusetts General and Brigham and Women’s.

It is among many large health systems across the country that are ramping up digital health programs, partly in response to the expectations of younger tech-savvy consumers.

The health care industry has been slow to move into the digital age, compared with other sectors such as retail, travel, and banking.

Over the last several years, health care providers have moved patient records from paper to electronic systems, but these software systems are often clunky and complex. Doctors blame these systems for contributing to exhaustion and burnout.

Partners spent $1.2 billion to implement new electronic health record software at all of its hospitals and clinics. The effort initially exasperated clinicians and slowed hospital operations.

“There’s still opportunities to improve and reduce clicks,” said Erskine, who joined Partners last year from the Geisinger health system in Pennsylvania.

The digital health project is among several new initiatives at Partners. The nonprofit health system plans to rebrand next year under a new name: Mass General Brigham. It is also planning to open several new outpatient clinics.

