Saturday WORKSHOP Go digital

Learn how to run a digital marketing campaign at this event from General Assembly. Topics include tracking and analyzing marketing efforts and developing a marketing strategy. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., GA Boston, 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $200. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

SEMINAR

PR for creatives

Getting your creative work noticed isn’t easy. Learn how to catch the eye of the media and the public at this talk from the Massachusetts College of Art and Design. Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon, Massachusetts College of Art and Design, 621 Huntington Ave., third floor, Huntington Room, Boston. $35. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Sunday

MARKET

Shopping in a winter wonderland

Peruse goods fashioned by local creative entrepreneurs at this weekend market from the Harvard Ed Portal. There will be crafts, artisanal goods, gifts, and fine art, as well as live music, food and drinks for purchase, a beer garden, and special interactive art programs. Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m., Harvard Ed Portal, 224 Western Ave., Allston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

