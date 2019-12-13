Arnold Worldwide will get its third leader in two years as French parent company Havas combines oversight of the famed but struggling Boston ad agency with the local operation of its own media planning arm.

Havas said its Boston operations — Arnold and Havas Media Boston — will be overseen by newly promoted chief executive George Sargent and chief creative officer Sean McBride, as part of a “unified leadership structure.” Sargent is currently president of Havas Media Boston, while McBride is executive creative director at Arnold.

Sargent is taking over for Kiran Smith, who abruptly departed in October after barely a year in the job. Arnold’s chief creative officer, Icaro Doria, is also moving to an unspecified new job “within the Havas network.”