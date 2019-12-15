That decision was included in implementing legislation sent to Congress Friday. The new treaty is intended to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Jesús Seade, undersecretary for North America in the Foreign Ministry, accused the United States of blindsiding Mexico by deciding to send up to five US attaches to monitor labor conditions as part of the treaty.

MEXICO CITY — A top Mexican trade negotiator flew to Washington for urgent talks Sunday as a hitch emerged in the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, days after it was signed.

Mexico’s labor practices were a major sticking point in the final negotiations. US unions and their allies in the Democratic Party pushed for tough enforcement of a new Mexican law that guarantees workers the right to elect their leaders and approve contracts. In the past, Mexican unions were often under the thumb of businesses and politicians.

During the talks, Mexico rejected a US proposal for foreign labor inspectors, saying it would violate the country’s sovereignty. Instead, negotiators agreed to establish three-member panels — made up of Mexican, American and other experts — to resolve disputes.

Seade said he had sent a letter to Robert Lighthizer, the US trade representative, expressing ‘‘Mexico’s surprise and concern’’ about the language sent to Congress.

The decision to send labor attaches was ‘‘never mentioned to Mexico — never,’’ Seade told journalists on Saturday. ‘‘And, of course, we don’t agree.’’

On Sunday, he was even more blunt. ‘‘We gained a lot in the trilateral talks, and because of this, the US needs ‘extras’ that are NOT PART OF THE TREATY in order to sell it to its domestic audience,’’ Seade tweeted.

The US trade representative’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

But Lighthizer told CBS News’s ‘‘Face the Nation’’ on Sunday that the treaty ‘‘was more enforceable and it’s better for American workers and American manufacturers and agriculture workers than it was before.’’

Mexico’s Senate voted overwhelmingly Thursday to approve the treaty, two days after it was signed by the three nations’ negotiators. But the labor issue has blossomed into a political controversy here. Critics have charged that Seade was careless or naive.

‘‘It was a serious error for Seade to have gone alone to the final negotiations on USMCA,’’ José Antonio Crespo, a political scientist at the Center for Research and Teaching in Economics wrote on Twitter. ‘‘If he had been advised by Mexican personnel, he wouldn’t have been tricked, or be pretending that he’d been tricked.’’

Seade said Mexico would never accept foreign labor inspectors ‘‘for a simple reason: Mexican law doesn’t allow them.’’