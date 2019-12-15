Boeing may cut production of the grounded 737 Max jet or temporarily stop making it after being told its timetable for a return to the skies is not realistic. The Wall Street Journal reported that Boeing’s board would consider the moves while meeting Sunday and Monday. The newspaper, citing people it did not identify, said management sees production cuts as a viable option. Boeing on Sunday night repeated a previous statement that it continues to work with the Federal Aviation Administration and foreign regulators on the Max, grounded in March after deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people. The report came just after a senior FAA official told legislators Boeing is pushing for an unrealistically quick return of the Max and that there is a perception the company is pressuring the regulator. The Max’s grounding is costing Boeing and airlines billions. Recently, the company said it expected the FAA to permit shipments of new Max jets in December and approval of a pilot-training program for airlines in January. Boeing is waiting for regulators to sign off on changes to flight control software that was a major factor in the two crashes. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MARIJUANA

From Canada’s legal high, a business letdown

When Canada became the first major industrialized nation to legalize recreational marijuana, visions of billions in profits inspired growers, retailers, and investors, sending the stock market soaring. A year later, the euphoria has vanished: Those who invested have generally lost money. In the first year after legalization, the value of shares in Canada’s six largest marijuana companies tumbled an average of 56 percent. yet the marijuana companies say a turnaround is only a matter of time, hoping a big step will come Dec. 16, when marijuana-laced drinks and foods will arrive. But problems remain. One is that the provincial governments in Ontario and Quebec, whose residents account for two-thirds of Canada’s population, have opened or licensed legal pot shops at a glacial pace — despite clear demand. Potential customers are still underserved, with just 24 legal marijuana shops for Ontario’s 17.5 million residents. So many are still buying on the black market. And freed from taxation, the black market is generally cheaper. Another problem, many in the industry say, is the elaborate regulatory structure. The system mimics the country’s approach to tobacco and largely blocks marketing and advertising. — NEW YORK TIMES

ENERGY

Exxon and Chevron targeted by climate-activist shareholder group

The Dutch activist fund that has been pressuring oil companies in Europe to take action on climate change has set its sights on the United States. The investor advocacy group Follow This has filed requests for shareholder votes at Exxon and Chevron’s annual meetings, asking them to align their plans with the Paris climate accord. It has also filed resolutions with Royal Dutch Shell, BP, and Equinor ASA. Big oil has come under increasing pressure from investors and environmental groups to invest in cleaner fuels. Follow This resolutions have so far been defeated, but the group has gained public support from investors such as the Dutch insurer Aegon and M&G Investments. Earlier this year, shareholders were denied a vote on publishing targets to align Exxon’s business with the Paris Agreement. Follow This buys shares in oil companies in order to press them over emissions. — BLOOMBERG NEWS