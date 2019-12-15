Monday
NETWORKING
Go green
Meet other professionals involved in the sustainable design industry at this meetup from the US Green Building Council Massachusetts Chapter. This month’s meeting will include a presentation on acoustics for green and sustainable projects. Monday, 6 to 7:30 p.m., 50 Milk St., fifth floor, Windrose Room, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.
Tuesday
WORKSHOP
Express yourself
Connect with other women interested in public speaking at this class from the Speaker Sisterhood. Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m., 50 Milk St., 16th floor, Edison Conference Room, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.
SEMINAR
Move product
Listen to senior figures from Wayfair discuss the ins and outs of product management at this talk from Product School. Topics include the structured and organized thinking product managers need. Tuesday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Product School Boston, 24 School St., second floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.
Wednesday
HOLIDAY MIXER
Mix with entrepreneurs
Ring in the holidays with other professionals who started their own businesses at this holiday party from Venture Cafe. There will be food, drinks, and holiday-themed tables with last-minute gifts available for purchase. Wednesday, 5 to 7 p.m., District Hall, 75 Northern Ave., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.
NETWORKING
Ugly sweater season
Bring your best (which means worst) ugly Christmas sweater to this networking night from General Assembly and the Boston Public Library. Wednesday, 4 to 6 p.m., Newsfeed Café, 700 Bolyston St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.
Thursday
CRASH COURSE
Code in a day
Learn HTML and CSS coding language quickly at this all-day crash course from General Assembly. This class will cover creating and deploying websites. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $250. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.
INFO SESSION
Get a government gig
Learn how to obtain contracts from the federal government for your small business at this information session from the US Small Business Administration. Thursday, 10 a.m. to noon, Thomas P. O’Neill, Jr. Federal Building, 10 Causeway St., first floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.
Friday
WORKSHOP
Express yourself
Sharpen your public speaking skills at this workshop from General Assembly. Friday, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $125. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.
Contact Max Jungreis at max.jungreis@globe.com.