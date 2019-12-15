Meet other professionals involved in the sustainable design industry at this meetup from the US Green Building Council Massachusetts Chapter. This month’s meeting will include a presentation on acoustics for green and sustainable projects. Monday, 6 to 7:30 p.m., 50 Milk St., fifth floor, Windrose Room, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Tuesday

WORKSHOP

Express yourself

Connect with other women interested in public speaking at this class from the Speaker Sisterhood. Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m., 50 Milk St., 16th floor, Edison Conference Room, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

SEMINAR

Move product

Listen to senior figures from Wayfair discuss the ins and outs of product management at this talk from Product School. Topics include the structured and organized thinking product managers need. Tuesday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Product School Boston, 24 School St., second floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Wednesday

HOLIDAY MIXER

Mix with entrepreneurs

Ring in the holidays with other professionals who started their own businesses at this holiday party from Venture Cafe. There will be food, drinks, and holiday-themed tables with last-minute gifts available for purchase. Wednesday, 5 to 7 p.m., District Hall, 75 Northern Ave., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

NETWORKING

Ugly sweater season

Bring your best (which means worst) ugly Christmas sweater to this networking night from General Assembly and the Boston Public Library. Wednesday, 4 to 6 p.m., Newsfeed Café, 700 Bolyston St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Thursday

CRASH COURSE

Code in a day

Learn HTML and CSS coding language quickly at this all-day crash course from General Assembly. This class will cover creating and deploying websites. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $250. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

INFO SESSION

Get a government gig

Learn how to obtain contracts from the federal government for your small business at this information session from the US Small Business Administration. Thursday, 10 a.m. to noon, Thomas P. O’Neill, Jr. Federal Building, 10 Causeway St., first floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Friday

WORKSHOP

Express yourself

Sharpen your public speaking skills at this workshop from General Assembly. Friday, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $125. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

