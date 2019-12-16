They finally got back into their home on Nov. 18, after months in a cramped, second-floor apartment with their two young children and two dogs (“not fun,” said Evan). So, to celebrate their return, they planned to host Thanksgiving dinner for family, even while some walls and ceilings remained unfinished.

Since then, the couple has faced an acrimonious dispute over the claim they made under their homeowners insurance policy, delays and then an abrupt halt in repairs to their house in Easton, and damage to their furniture while it was in storage.

For almost a year, Evan and Jennifer Leitner have lurched from one crisis to another, beginning with a terrifying electrical fire in their house in the middle of the night on Jan. 28.

But to do that they first needed to get new appliances.

After the fire, the Leitners spent nearly $10,000 at the Best Buy store in Brockton to replace every electrical appliance: TVs, a washer, a stove, and more. They were delivered in August but remained in the garage, unopened, as the contractor’s schedule kept slipping.

On the day the Leitners returned to their home, a Best Buy crew installed the appliances but apparently no one tested the LG electric stove. When Jennifer tried it for the first time after the crew left something was obviously wrong.

“It turned on but didn’t get hot, and then turned off,” Jennifer, 35, an executive assistant at a nonprofit, said when we met at her home.

The Leitners contacted Best Buy, which pointed them to LG, the giant South Korean consumer appliance and electronics corporation, which provides a full one-year warranty on its appliances. But LG said it couldn’t get a technician to their home for more than a week. As a result, they made other plans for Thanksgiving.

When the technician finally arrived, he quickly identified a defective relay board, which would have to be replaced. But he said he couldn’t get the part before the end of December.

But Jennifer figured there was a better way: return the stove to Best Buy.

“They obviously sold us a defective appliance,” she said. “It never worked. We asked them to replace it immediately.”

Best Buy refused. It accepts returns only within 15 days after purchase — and months had passed since the appliances had been delivered and stored in the garage.

“I think the 15 days should have started not when we purchased the stove but when we got it installed,” Jennifer said. “Until then, there was no way for us to discover the defect.”

After I got involved, Best Buy offered Jennifer a replacement stove, but there was a hitch. Jennifer had purchased the original stove at a deep discount. Best Buy wanted to charge her the current price for a replacement — hundreds of dollars more.

Jennifer declined (wisely, I think).

Best Buy’s corporate office, meanwhile, promised to respond to my queries, but never did.

Stay tuned.

Getting the word out

Stephen Marcus publicly shared in a July 29 column one of the most embarrassing moments of his life. A longtime lawyer, Marcus, 65, has Crohn’s disease, a chronic and incurable condition that sometimes triggers a sudden and acute need to use the bathroom.

For Marcus, the dreaded symptoms struck as he headed to a meeting, dressed in a suit and tie. He spotted a Starbucks store in downtown Boston and burst in with a desperate request to use the employee bathroom.

Under a law he helped pass in 2012, retailers like Starbucks are required to open employee-only bathrooms to people suffering from Crohn’s and other medical conditions.

But the Starbucks worker refused him, even after he hurriedly explained the law and showed a wallet-size card, signed by a physician, certifying his medical condition. (“I Can’t Wait” cards can be obtained at Intestinalfortitude.org.)

Rebuffed, Marcus dashed out the door, but it was too late.

Since then, Marcus has worked closely with Attorney General Maura Healey to get word out on the state bathroom access law.

The result is an online guide for employers and individuals. “If you fail to comply with the law, you may be subject to fines,” it says.

Mutual satisfaction

Roger Horine recently settled the claim he made against Prime Mazda in Norwood. As detailed in an Oct. 7 column, Horine felt Prime left him hanging after he negotiated a deal to buy a used car.

Horine had taken the car to his own mechanic to have it checked it out, at a cost of $247. 26. He then returned to Prime to say he would buy it so long as the dealership made a couple of very minor fixes. Prime said it was amenable, but Horine spent the next four days unsuccessfully trying to get a return call from Prime to close the deal.

When Horine finally got through on the phone, he was stunned to learn the car had been sold. He demanded a refund of the fee he had paid to his mechanic, and after threatening to go to small claims court, where he could potentially win hundreds more in punitive damages, Horine and Prime agreed to settle to their “mutual satisfaction.”

Roger that, Roger.

Sean P. Murphy can be reached at smurphy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @spmurphyboston.