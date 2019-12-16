Amazon.com Inc. says FedEx Corp.’s delivery performance is slipping and will no longer let third-party merchants use the company’s ground delivery network for quick Prime shipments through the holidays. Amazon sent a message to sellers Sunday night instructing them of the change, according to Amazon notifications sent to merchants reviewed by Bloomberg. More than half of all products sold on Amazon come from third-party merchants who pay Amazon commissions on each sale. Many of those merchants also pay Amazon for logistics services like warehousing and delivery, which puts Amazon in competition with FedEx. Sellers can oversee deliveries on their own, and many use FedEx ground to meet Amazon’s delivery pledge of one or two days for millions of products. Sellers can still use FedEx’s express service for Prime packages, but that’s a costly option. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

CORPORATE

No dropoff in female board members’ financial expertise

Corporate boards lacking diversity sometimes claim they can’t find qualified women to become directors, but the data tell another story. The percentage of female board members with financial expertise is equal to or greater than the percentage of men with similar backgrounds, according to data released Monday by MSCI ESG Research as part of an annual report about women on boards. This indicates that boards with female directors have not resorted to less qualified candidates, hinting that the gender gap is not caused by a lack of supply. About 80 percent of directors at Russell 3000 companies are men. In emerging markets, women on boards were more likely than men to have financial expertise such as a background as a chief financial officer or in accounting, equity analysis, or another such role, according to the MSCI study, which looked at about 30,000 directors at public companies worldwide. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RIDE HAILING

Kalanick continues to cash out his Uber stock

Forget Black Friday or Cyber Monday. Travis Kalanick is having the sale of the century. The Uber Technologies Inc. co-founder unloaded $350 million more of stock this month, bringing his proceeds to more than $2.1 billion since a share lockup ended Nov. 6. The 43-year-old’s remaining stake in the ride-hailing company now constitutes about a fifth of his $3 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, down from about 75 percent before the lockup. Co-founder Garrett Camp also has reduced his stake, though not on the scale of Kalanick. He’s sold about $35 million of shares, a fraction of his $2.1 billion holding. Another insider is taking the opposite approach. Chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi bought about $7 million worth of shares on Nov. 18. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

REAL ESTATE

Mortgages are in vogue among the world’s richest

For the world’s wealthiest, paying cash for a lavish Manhattan apartment was the ultimate status symbol. These days, even those buyers would rather get a mortgage. Of all $5 million-plus home purchases in the borough, the share made with cash tumbled to 44 percent in the third quarter, according to appraiser Miller Samuel Inc. and brokerage Douglas Elliman Real Estate. That’s down from 80 percent a year earlier and the lowest rate since the firms began tracking the data in 2015. Low borrowing costs have something to do with it, along with record highs in the stock market, where money might be put to better use. Mostly, it’s a reflection of sagging luxury demand in Manhattan, where inventory is piling up and globetrotting foreigners seeking a haven have all but disappeared. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CINEMA

British firm to buy Canada’s Cineplex for $1.64 billion

Britain’s Cineworld Group is on track to become North America’s biggest operator of movie theaters with its plan to buy Canada’s Cineplex Inc. for $1.64 billion. The purchase price is a 42 premium to Friday’s closing price. The deal will be funded by $2.3 billion of loans. Movie theater operators have been combining to squeeze costs so they can afford facility upgrades and counter the risk that on-demand services such as Netflix Inc. will hit attendance. Bigger chains can also have a stronger bargaining position in negotiation with studio giants such as Walt Disney Co., which have also been growing through tie-ups. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

ENERGY

Nuclear fusion company backed by Bezos raises more than $100m

A nuclear fusion start-up backed by billionaire Jeff Bezos raised more than $100 million to help design and build a demonstration power plant. The company lined up $65 million in Series E financing led by Singapore’s Temasek Holdings Pte, and is getting another $38 million from Canada’s Strategic Innovation Fund, General Fusion Inc. said in a statement Monday. It’s now attracted more than $200 million in financing. Canada-based General Fusion is one of about two dozen companies seeking to commercialize nuclear fusion technology. It relies on the same process that powers stars, generating huge amounts of energy by fusing small atoms into larger ones. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

UTILITIES

PG&E stock plunges after Calif. governor rejects bankruptcy restructuring

PG&E shares plummeted more than 14 percent after California Governor Gavin Newsom rejected its bankruptcy restructuring plan, forcing the company to make sweeping changes to meet his demands. The state’s largest power company has until Tuesday to address conditions that Newsom laid out in a letter late last week rejecting its reorganization proposal. Newsom’s rebuke upends PG&E’s restructuring just as the path toward a smooth exit next year seemed to be clearing. The San Francisco-based company, in bankruptcy after its equipment caused massive wildfires, earlier this month reached a $13.5 billion settlement with victims of the blazes. The deal, however, is dependent on the governor’s support and his determination that the reorganization complies with a state law that would provide financial assistance for future fire costs. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

RETAIL

French strikes hit stores hard during holiday season

French retailers’ holiday sales have suffered more from the current strikes over a proposed pension overhaul than they did during the Yellow Vest protests last year, according to a trade group. In Paris, where public transit workers have been on a walkout since Dec. 5, members including electronics retailer Fnac Darty and the Zara clothing chain reported an average drop in sales of 25 percent to 30 percent for the second week of December. The decline, compiled by retail federation Procos, follows a weak performance a year earlier, when weekend demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron shut down the city’s most popular shopping districts. Compared with the more typical 2017 figures, sales last week were 40 percent to 45 percent lower. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ELECTRIC CARS

Tesla stock rises on positive news

Tesla Inc. shares touched their highest in more than a year after a host of positive news boosted investment sentiment for the stock that has significantly underperformed the broader market this year. The stock rose as much as 7 percent on Monday, touching the highest intraday level since August 2018. After the latest jump, Tesla shares are now up 15 percent this year, compared to a nearly 28 percent increase in the S&P 500 index. Earlier on Monday, Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy said the electric vehicle maker was leading in areas that will likely define the future of car making — namely, software and electrification.

— BLOOMBERG NEWS