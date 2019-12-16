Connect with other women interested in public speaking at this class from the Speaker Sisterhood. Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m., 50 Milk St., 16th floor, Edison Conference Room, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

SEMINAR

Move product

Listen to senior figures from Wayfair discuss the ins and outs of product management at this talk from Product School. Topics include the structured and organized thinking product managers need. Tuesday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Product School Boston, 24 School St., second floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Advertisement

Wednesday

HOLIDAY MIXER

Mix with entrepreneurs

Ring in the holidays with other professionals who started their own businesses at this holiday party from Venture Cafe. There will be food, drinks, and holiday-themed tables with last-minute gifts available for purchase. Wednesday, 5 to 7 p.m., District Hall, 75 Northern Ave., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

NETWORKING

Ugly sweater season

Bring your best (which means worst) ugly Christmas sweater to this networking night from General Assembly and the Boston Public Library. Wednesday, 4 to 6 p.m., Newsfeed Café, 700 Bolyston St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Events of note? E-mail us at agenda@globe.com. Follow us on Twitter @GlobeBiz. Contact Max Jungreis at max.jungreis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MaxJungreis.