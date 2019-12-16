The proprietary chemistry technology at Wave Life Sciences is designed to create “stereopure” versions of RNA-based drugs that are more potent, safer, and longer-lasting than similar RNA drugs from other companies. On Monday, however, the Cambridge biotech’s most crucial clinical test of its platform yielded very disappointing results.
In a study involving patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, 12 weeks of treatment with the Wave drug called suvodirsen failed to increase levels of dystrophin compared to baseline, the company said.
Dystrophin is a protein required for muscle function that is missing in Duchenne patients, who are mostly boys. The Food and Drug Administration has approved two RNA-based drugs from Sarepta Therapeutics, also based in Cambridge, to treat two types of Duchenne based on data showing increases in dystrophin of 1 percent or less. Suvodirsen was supposed to show better results than Sarepta’s drugs. Instead, the Wave drug made no dystrophin protein at all, which raises serious questions about the viability of the company’s entire chemistry platform.
Wave’s stock took a big hit Monday, falling 55 percent to close at $16.79 on the Nasdaq exchange.
Advertisement
“We set out to restore meaningful levels of dystrophin in patients with Duchenne, and we failed to achieve this goal,” Michael Panzara, Wave’s chief medical officer, said in a statement. “These results are not what we expected, particularly given the promising data from our preclinical models, and we commit to further analyzing and understanding the results to aid in future research.”
As a result of the failed clinical trial, Wave is discontinuing development of suvodirsen and a second drug targeted at a different form of Duchenne. The company is conducting another clinical trial of a drug to treat patients with Huntington’s disease. Results are expected before the end of the year.
Adam Feuerstein can be reached at adam.feuerstein@statnews.com.
Advertisement