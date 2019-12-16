Called a duodenoscope, the device is a mainstay of hospitals. But it has a significant drawback: It’s extremely hard to sterilize after use.

Every year, about half a million patients in the United States have a snake-like medical device inserted into their mouth and lowered into their small intestine to diagnose and treat diseases of the pancreas and bile ducts.

Boston Scientific’s duodenoscope, used to inspect the small intestine to diagnose and treat diseases of the pancreas and bile ducts, is designed for a single use.

The Food and Drug Administration recently found that one in 20 duodenoscopes retain disease-causing microbes like E. coli even after thorough cleaning. The FDA reported at least three deaths in 2018 as a result of duodenoscope-related infections, as well as outbreaks of nonfatal superbugs.

The Marlborough-based medical device maker Boston Scientific on Friday won approval for the first single-use duodenoscope. Company executives say the device, called EXALT, solves the problem of scopes that retain microbes despite cleaning.

“It has the potential to be a billion-dollar market, but there will be a lot of other players in that market,” said Art Butcher, who oversees endoscopy for Boston Scientific, a medical device giant with a market value of $64 billion.

Among the rival companies hoping to market disposable scopes is Ambu, of Denmark.

In August, the FDA recommended that hospitals and endoscopy facilities move from reusable scopes to those that are partly or fully disposable.

“We encourage health care facilities purchasing new duodenoscopes to begin developing a transition plan and work to replace their conventional duodenoscopes with newer models,” the agency said.

Unlike surgical or dental equipment that can easily be sterilized with steam in an autoclave, a duodenoscope has to be hand-scrubbed and then cleaned in a dishwasher-like machine that uses chemicals to kill micro-organisms. Even then, the devices can still retain harmful bacteria.

In 2013, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention alerted the FDA to a potential association between bacteria that are resistant to multiple drugs and duodenoscopes. On further investigation, it became clear infections were occurring despite confirmation that the users were following manufacturers’ disinfection instructions.

A year ago, a subsidiary of the medical device maker Olympus pleaded guilty and agreed to pay $85 million to resolve charges the company had failed to file reports with US regulators about infections connected to its scopes while continuing to sell the devices.

Dr. Jeffrey Shuren, director of the FDA’s devices and radiological health center, said Friday that Boston Scientific’s disposable EXALT “represents another major step forward for improving the safety of these devices.” He added, “Improving the safety of duodenoscopes is a top priority for the FDA since such devices remain critical to life-saving care for many patients.”

Duodenoscopes are used as a less invasive method than surgery to drain fluids from pancreatic and biliary ducts blocked by cancerous tumors, gallstones, or other gastrointestinal conditions. The flexible, lighted duodenoscope is threaded through the mouth and stomach to gain access to the top of the small intestine.

Butcher, of Boston Scientific, said his company plans to hire an outside contractor to recycle used duodenoscopes to reduce medical waste.

