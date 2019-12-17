Learn how to create a competitive marketing strategy at this workshop from Our Sales Coach. The workshop will cover cold calls, networking strategies, and more. Thursday, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., Our Sales Coach offices and training center, 25 Braintree Hill Office Park, Suite 200, Braintree. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com .

HOLIDAY PARTY

Unlock fun

Celebrate the season with other blockchain professionals at this holiday party hosted by many of Boston’s blockchain companies. Register to get free tickets, which are required for entry. Thursday, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Workbar - Downtown, 24 School St., second floor, Boston. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Spin your yarn

Explore how to use storytelling for your personal advancement at this workshop from General Assembly. Thursday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., GA Boston, 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $45. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

INFO SESSION

Get a government gig

Learn how to obtain contracts from the federal government for your small business at this information session from the US Small Business Administration. Thursday, 10 a.m. to noon, Thomas P. O’Neill, Jr. Federal Building, 10 Causeway St., first floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

