Judge orders Conn. company to halt disputed practices

A Suffolk Superior Court judge has ordered the Connecticut company Safe Home Security not to use several disputed billing and collections practices while Massachusetts officials pursue legal action against the firm. Judge Brian A. Davis on Dec. 10 approved a preliminary injunction barring Safe Home Security from practices including the collection of charges not covered by its contracts with Massachusetts customers, the automatic renewal of contracts that customers have asked to cancel, and the billing of customers for time periods in which their systems did not work. The injunction came as part of a lawsuit being pursued by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, whose office alleges that Safe Home Security uses “unfair and deceptive business practices affecting thousands of Massachusetts consumers.” The company says it does not believe the allegations in the suit represent an accurate picture of its normal business practices. — ANDY ROSEN

AVIATION

Southwest to cancel hundreds of Boeing 737 Max flights

Southwest Airlines will extend cancellations of Boeing 737 Max flights until mid-April, the company said Tuesday, amid ongoing uncertainty about when the aircraft will be allowed to return to service. Southwest, which is the nation’s largest 737 Max customer, will be pulling approximately 300 flights a day from a peak-day schedule in excess of 4,000 flights, the airline said in a news release. Customers who have booked these flights will be notified and reassigned to other planes. Last week, American Airlines extended its 737 Max cancellations until early April, after the Federal Aviation Administration said it wouldn’t approve the aircraft’s return for the remainder of 2019. — WASHINGTON POST

INTERNATIONAL

British watchdog probes company takeover by Google

Britain’s competition watchdog said Tuesday it launched a formal inquiry into Google’s takeover of cloud data analytics company Looker Data Sciences, as it intensifies scrutiny of technology deals. The Competition and Markets Authority said it had notified the two companies on Monday that it was opening an initial inquiry and would decide on Feb. 13 whether to escalate it to a more in-depth investigation. The authority said this month it was looking into whether the $2.6 billion acquisition would result in less competition in the UK market. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ENERGY

PG&E cuts Calif. governor out of approval for wildfire settlement

PG&E Corp.’s short-term decision to cut California Governor Gavin Newsom out of its settlement with wildfire victims isn’t going to fix a major, long-term problem: It needs to make a deal with the governor’s office. Despite stripping away a provision late Monday that required Newsom’s sign-off for a $13.5 billion agreement with fire victims, the company is still holding negotiations with his office. The governor has demanded, among other things, that the power provider replace its entire board and come up with a better financing plan for exiting the biggest utility bankruptcy in US history. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Six top executives at Bed Bath & Beyond ousted

Six senior executives were ousted at at Bed Bath & Beyond, the first major maneuver by a new CEO that the retailer recruited from Target to reinvigorate pallid sales. Bed Bath & Beyond has been hammered by the likes of Amazon.com and also the discount home furnishing chain HomeGoods. The chain has had a three-year decline in same-store sales growth, while sales growth has dropped for three consecutive quarters. Gross income has dropped for 10 straight quarters. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

CONSTRUCTION

Building permits at highest level in 12 years

Construction of new homes rose again in November while applications for building permits rose to the highest level in 12 years, both encouraging signs of a rebound in the housing market. The Commerce Department said Tuesday that builders started construction on a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.37 million homes in November, an increase of 3.2 percent from October. Applications for building permits increased 1.4 percent last month to a seasonally adjusted rate of 1.48 million. That was the highest level for building permits since May 2007. Construction of single-family homes rose 2.4 percent last month while construction of new apartments was up 4.9 percent. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

REAL ESTATE

NYC’s Billionaires’ Row has some of the priciest homes in the world

New York’s Billionaires’ Row is living up to its name. More houses were bought for north of $25 million on Manhattan’s 57th Street in the last five years than on any other road in the world, according to a study published on Tuesday by broker Knight Frank. The corridor of skyscrapers south of Central Park edged Mount Nicholson Road in Hong Kong’s Peak district on the number of so-called ultra-prime home sales, though its average sale price of $38.5 million was far exceeded by the Hong Kong street’s $81.8 million.

— BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Ford adding 3,000 jobs in Detroit area

Ford Motor Co. is adding 3,000 jobs at two factories in the Detroit area and investing $1.45 billion to build new pickup trucks, SUVs, and electric and autonomous vehicles. The company said Tuesday that about $750 million will go the Michigan Assembly Plant in the Detroit suburb of Wayne, where 2,700 jobs will be added during the next three years. Another $700 million will be invested in the truck plant in Dearborn, Mich., where 300 new jobs will be added. Hiring will begin next year. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

GOVERNMENT

States learned their lesson during the last recession

The decade since the last recession has left US states well prepared for the next one. State governments are using the tax revenue thrown off by the record-long economic expansion to build up their savings accounts, pushing a key measure of their reserves to the highest on record, according to a report from the National Association of State Budget Officers. The median balance in state rainy day funds was enough to cover about 7.6 percent of their general budgets in 2019, the most ever and up from 1.6 percent in 2010. They are expected to rise to 8 percent in the current fiscal year, according to the report. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ECONOMY

More job openings posted in October

US employers posted more job openings in October, a sign the job market remains strong. The Labor Department said Tuesday that the number of available positions rose 3.3 percent to nearly 7.3 million. That suggests that businesses remain confident enough in the economic outlook to create more jobs. The number of open jobs has declined from a record high of 7.6 million a year ago. But they are still at a historically high level. For nearly a year and a half there have been more job postings than unemployed people.

— ASSOCIATED PRESS