Adobe Analytics estimates Americans will spend a staggering $143.7 billion online this season. The dominant player is Amazon, whose promise of one- or two-day shipping for its Prime members is driving the bulk of those sales. But all those smile-emblazoned packages are taking a different route to customers’ doorsteps this year, and it’s affecting delivery times.

Late deliveries, sidelined shipments, and lost packages this holiday season have many online shoppers in Massachusetts wondering whether their Amazon memberships are past their Prime.

Several customers interviewed said they’d waited a week or more past the expected delivery date, and at least one said his package seems to be lost.

Advertisement

Amazon and FedEx, which previously handled a portion of the e-commerce giant’s air and ground deliveries, severed ties earlier this year. This week, Amazon announced it would also extend that FedEx Ground ban to its third-party sellers, who now supply more than half the merchandise sold on the site. That’s made an already chaotic shipping season even more fraught for buyers and sellers alike — including those locally.

Shopper Karen Staufer’s patience was tested when her Christmas tree crashed onto her North Andover living room floor before dawn one day last week. She knew it was time for a sturdier tree stand. She just never imagined it would take her a week to get it.

After her friends recommended a particular model, she tried to find it at her local hardware store, but came up short. So she ordered the stand using Amazon Prime, letting the tree linger in its horizontal state in her living room for what she assumed would be the normal two-day window for Prime orders.

Over the next few days, Staufer got signs that the tree stand was nearby — she tracked it on UPS and saw it got as far as Wilmington. But by Sunday, it still hadn’t arrived, and her daughter was asking if she could turn on the lights with the tree in its sideways state.

Advertisement

Amazon offered to recall the package and let her place a new order, but Staufer hesitated. “I was like, ‘Start the clock all over again? No,’ ” she said. “They had me over a barrel.”

Amazon is increasingly relying its own fleet of air and ground transportation vehicles that it has been building to better control its shipping logistics. At the same time, Amazon is routing a large swath of the deliveries through UPS and the Postal Service, straining those delivery services’ capacities across the country.

“We’re serving customers with our fastest holiday delivery speeds ever including Same-Day and One-Day deliveries,” Amazon said in a statement Tuesday. “Some deliveries were impacted by the two winter storms but we worked to re-balance capacity across our network.”

Tony Smith of Medway found himself in a similar purgatory last week. He’d spotted gifts for his granddaughters and mom on Amazon’s “12 Days of Deals,” and Smith, a Prime member for years, was delighted to learn one of his packages would arrive next-day air.

So on Wednesday he started tracking the package on the UPS app, watching the delivery truck in real time as it crept across his town. Several days of stalking followed, as he received multiple notifications from UPS that his package was “out for delivery” or in an indeterminate location. Both packages finally arrived on Monday afternoon, six days after he’d placed his Prime order.

Smith said he understands that this time of year is hectic for delivery companies, and is glad his purchases arrived in time. But he’s concerned about how the stress on the system might impact far more important deliveries, like his wife’s chemotherapy medication.

Advertisement

“My wife gets medications that are refrigerated and that’s going to be coming soon,” he said. “That’s the one I’m worried about.”

Smith is right: The strain on the supply chain has wider repercussions — and snowy weather’s only adding to the stress. UPS said that winter storms were causing delays in the Northeast and throughout the United States, and that it was also experiencing record shipping volumes — 60 percent above normal daily volumes this month.

The company said it’s “implemented recovery plans by adding resources and extending work schedules to address any delays.” But it said the vast majority of its packages are arriving on time.

Still, sellers and buyers alike say they see a ripple effect throughout the supply chain.

Chris McCabe, a former Amazonian and founder of ecommerceChris.com, a marketplace seller consultancy, said the news that Amazon would no longer allow its third-party sellers to use FedEx Ground shipping was a “bombshell” within the selling community.

No only would it mean that sellers must pay higher shipping costs to meet holiday deadlines, but it also adds a layer of complexity to a system that penalizes sellers if their metrics slip.

Most sellers have their account automatically suspended if their late shipment rate rises above 4 percent, he said.

“If you’re spending all your time rerouting packages, that’s less time responding to buyers’ questions and concerns about orders, which are also measured on response metrics,” he said.



Advertisement

Angel Acosta, owner of Sanchez Market in Charlestown, has an agreement with UPS to hold packages for people who are not home during delivery attempts. He’s had the agreement for about a year; he gets 50 cents per package from UPS.

Customers who received missed delivery sticky notes on their front doors from UPS are now being sent to his store, so he has to sort through the growing pile of boxes to find their packages.

“Lately there have been more packages than normal,” said Acosta, who received more than 10 on Monday.

Sucharita Kodali, a retail analyst with Forrester Research, said that the holiday surge in purchases always stresses the delivery systems of major retailers, and that Amazon is no exception.

“It’s nice to have . . . two-day delivery, but it’s never two days when you really need it,” she said. “The solution is if you really need something, don’t take your chances with e-commerce.”

Staufer’s tree stand finally arrived on Monday, but she said the debacle has led her to prioritize reliability when she shops online. Increasingly, she’s buying online for in-store pickup rather than waiting for the delivery truck.

“I would like to lock in their inventory ahead of my arrival,” she said.



Janelle Nanos can be reached at janelle.nanos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @janellenanos.