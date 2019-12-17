LogMeIn Inc., a Boston-based maker of software that manages remote access for companies, had agreed to be purchased by two private equity companies in a deal valued at $4.3 billion.
Francisco Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation, an affiliate of Elliott Management Corporation, will pay $86.05 in cash for every outstanding LogMeIn share, a 25 percent premium above the stock’s price on Sept. 18, the day rumors of a possible deal first began to circulate. The deal gives LogMeIn 45 days to solicit alternative proposals that might bring a higher price.
At midday, LogMeIn shares were up around 4 percent to $85.75 on the Nasdaq exchange.
LogMeIn, located in the city’s Seaport district, makes “software as a service” products that run in the Internet cloud and are mainly used by businesses. These include its namesake LogMeIn product line, to let technical support workers remotely control a user’s computer, and GoToMeeting, a service for remotely managing online meetings. For consumers the company makes LastPass, a program that helps computer and smartphone users manage passwords for all their online accounts.
Elliott Management is known as an activist investor that frequently buys stakes in businesses it perceives as underperforming. Elliott then seeks to compel restructurings, mergers or other tactics intended to boost the value of its holdings. Its targets in Boston have included athenahealth, maker of electronic health care software, which it and another private equity firm acquired for $5.7 billion, and Akamai Technologies Inc.
Jesse Cohn, an Elliott partner, sat on the board of cloud software company Citrix, which previously owned GoToMeeting. Cohn helped persuade that company’s management to sell off the product line to LogMeIn in 2016 for $1.8 billion. Cohn briefly joined the board of LogMeIn, resigning last year.
