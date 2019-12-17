LogMeIn Inc., a Boston-based maker of software that manages remote access for companies, had agreed to be purchased by two private equity companies in a deal valued at $4.3 billion.

Francisco Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation, an affiliate of Elliott Management Corporation, will pay $86.05 in cash for every outstanding LogMeIn share, a 25 percent premium above the stock’s price on Sept. 18, the day rumors of a possible deal first began to circulate. The deal gives LogMeIn 45 days to solicit alternative proposals that might bring a higher price.

At midday, LogMeIn shares were up around 4 percent to $85.75 on the Nasdaq exchange.

