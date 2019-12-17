CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge City Council on Monday cleared the way for a major redevelopment of the CambridgeSide shopping center into a campus of retail, housing, and office space.

The council voted 6-3 to approve new zoning for the mall, which will enable owner New England Development to convert its aboveground garage, shuttered Sears store, and other areas into housing, offices, and lab buildings, creating more ground-level open space on the massive block.

The zoning will allow New England Development to add 575,000 square feet to the complex, in buildings as tall as 155 feet, and require that 30 percent of that new space to be housing, with 65 percent of the housing set at prices that are affordable to lower- and middle-income residents. New England Development also pledged $90 million in community benefits, including $9 million in funding for the nearby East End House social service agency, which helped the project win support from a neighborhood group, the East Cambridge Planning Team.