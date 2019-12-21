WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump signed off Friday on nearly $1.4 trillion in spending that will keep the government funded through Sept. 30, dodging the possibility of a shutdown ahead of what’s expected to be a contentious election season.

White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said Trump signed the legislation aboard Air Force One as he traveled to his Mar-a-Lago resort, where he will be celebrating Christmas and New Year’s.

The spending measures, which will add roughly $400 billion to the deficit over 10 years, include money for the president’s U.S.-Mexico border fence, pay raises for military and civilian federal workers, and federal funding for election security grants.