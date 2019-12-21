A 737 MAX production line inside the Boeing factory in Renton, Washington. Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images/Getty Images

NEW YORK — United Airlines says the Boeing 737 Max has been pulled from its flight schedule until June, the latest in a string of troubling news plaguing the airplane manufacturer.

The developments follow Boeing’s announcement Monday that it would halt Max production in January as it became increasingly clear that it still has many regulatory hurdles to clear.