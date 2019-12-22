In the nearly three years since President Trump took office, the expansion that began in 2009 has defied expectations that it would run out of gas and instead has set a record for longevity.

But amid the turmoil — over impeachment, climate change, gun violence, immigration . . . the list goes on — there has been a surprising constant: the resiliency of the US economy in the face of slowdowns overseas and the trade war with China.

Job growth has been solid enough to push unemployment to a 50-year low. Wages are edging up, and the stock market hit a new high Friday. The administration cut taxes and regulations — moves cheered by businesses — renegotiated the North American Free Trade Agreement, and reached a tariff truce with China.

Now, just seven weeks before voters start winnowing the crowd of candidates seeking to replace Trump, how Americans assess the economy becomes very much a matter of politics.

With his trademark hyperbole, Trump tweeted earlier this month that he’s responsible for “the best economy in the history of our Country.”

Exaggeration aside, history tells us Trump should win reelection. Since the start of the last century, no incumbent has lost a reelection bid when the economy was expanding.

But Democrats are hoping that this time will be different, and they point to data that suggest the economy is hardly going gangbusters, including:

■Average growth in gross domestic product (GDP) in the 11 quarters of the Trump presidency so far was 2.6 percent, the same as it was in the 11 quarters prior to his move into the White House.

■Hiring increased at an average rate of 193,000 a month over the first full 34 months of Trump’s term, compared with 227,000 in the final 34 months of the Obama administration.

■Under Trump, the federal deficit ballooned to an estimated $960 billion in the most recent fiscal year, from $665.4 billion in fiscal 2017.

“My conclusion is that the economy is not doing noticeably better under the current administration, and the improvements that can be identified have come at a very high cost in terms of deficit increases and additional debt,” said Raul Elizalde, a former Wall Street investment strategist who is now chief executive of Path Financial, a financial advisory firm in Sarasota, Fla.

All presidents are quick to take credit for good times, even when their influence over the economy is limited compared to the Federal Reserve, whose three rate cuts this year arguably did more to support growth than Trump’s tax cuts.

Still, Democrats know it’s hard to argue with an unemployment rate of 3.5 percent, the lowest since 1969. Instead, the candidates seeking to unseat Trump are pushing a broad narrative: The benefits of the good economy are going largely to the wealthy and big businesses, while the poor and the middle class are left to pick up the crumbs.

The tax cuts passed by a GOP-controlled Congress in 2017 flowed largely to corporations and the rich, perpetuating decades of widening inequality.

The share of wealth held by the richest top 0.1 percent of American families has risen nearly threefold, to 20 percent from the late 1970s through 2016, according to Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman, economists at the University of California Berkeley who have advised Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren. The share of the bottom 90 percent has dropped to 25 percent from 35 percent.

The concern over inequality has deepened the outrage of Democrats over Trump’s behavior, and it has fueled the populist campaigns of Warren and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in particular. It has also helped spur a revived labor movement, including strikes at General Motors and by Chicago’s public school teachers.

There are many complex and often interrelated factors behind income and wealth inequality, which have widened during Democratic and Republican administrations alike. They include:

■ Globalization, the long-term decline of unions, and an economy that’s increasingly reliant on knowledge workers have squeezed wages. A recent study by the Brookings Institution found that 53 million Americans ages 18 to 64, or 44 percent of all workers, are employed in low-wage jobs, with a median hourly wage of $10.22 and median annual earnings of about $18,000. At the top of the income ladder, “superstar” CEOs, athletes, entertainers, and others are seeing their incomes growing faster than others in the top 10 percent.

■ Stock market gains go mostly to the rich. A survey by Gallup found that 55 percent of Americans say they own stock, down from 62 percent as recently as 2008. More telling: 84 percent of all stocks owned by Americans belong to the wealthiest 10 percent of households, according to research by Edward N. Wolff, an economist at New York University.

■ Barriers to good education and health care, coupled with racial and gender discrimination, create a cycle of poverty that is hard to escape.

It’s too soon to tell whether the Democrats’ theme that a rigged system caters to the rich will resonate with enough voters to defeat Trump. As with most issues, many voters view the economy “through their already largely established politically charged prism,” said Mark Hamrick, a senior economic analyst at Bankrate.com. In other words, Trump supporters see the glass half full, while opponents see it half empty.

“Those opinions are well ensconced and mostly unlikely to change,” he said.

Meanwhile, the economic winds are blowing in the president’s favor.

Most forecasters believe the economy will continue to grow through 2020 at a rate of about 2 percent — roughly the same pace as now. Unemployment should remain in the range of 3.4 percent to 4 percent, according to Fed estimates, while inflation remains subdued.

All bets are off, of course, if there is a shock to system from overseas or an escalation of the trade fight with China.

But for now, Trump will tout his tax cuts and low unemployment, while the Democrats will argue that too many Americans are being left behind.

You can reach me at larry.edelman@globe.com and follow me on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.