Jan. 20. MIT Reality Hack . Never put on a pair of virtual reality or augmented reality goggles? Spend your MLK Day exploring what they’re capable of at this hackathon that attracts students and entrepreneurs from around the world. Several hundred participants spend a few days on campus brainstorming new ideas for VR and AR software, and then quickly prototyping them. Last year’s demos included projects related to learning foreign languages, exploring outer space, getting exercise, and, of course, playing games.

Looking ahead to 2020, here are a dozen events worth putting on your calendar if you work in the innovation economy — or just want to get a sneak peek of the future.

Feb. 1. Harvard Business School Tech Conference. This student-run event often brings big players from Silicon Valley to the HBS campus — like speakers from Facebook and Waymo, a division of Google that is developing self-driving cars. There are also panel discussions covering topics like how technology is changing education, financial services, publishing, transportation, and even food. Open to non-students. (A similar health care-oriented conference takes place the following week, on Feb 8.)

Feb. 27-March 1. PAX East. Insiders know that PAX used to stand for Penny Arcade Expo, and also that it’s wise to buy conference badges well in advance. PAX East, at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, is a chance to sample new and not-yet-released video games from studios large and small. PAX also features panels, live music, competitions, and even an area for playing old-school board and card games.

March 6-7. MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference. Explore how data is changing sports — both what happens on the field and how we experience them. The 2020 edition includes speakers from ESPN, the NBA, economists, sabermetrics guru Bill James, and John Urschel, the former Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman who is now finishing his doctorate in math at MIT. There’s also a showcase of sports-related startup companies.

March 7-8. Social Enterprise Conference. Another student-organized event that attracts top-notch speakers. The focus: How can nonprofits and for-profits with a social mission effect large-scale societal changes? And who is providing the funding for these organizations? The conference will tackle everything from agriculture to cultural preservation to climate change.

April 16. TechStars Boston Demo Day. This is the graduation ceremony for the latest class of startups to go through the TechStars entrepreneurship program, which provides a little bit of funding and a lot of mentorship and advice. Alumni include Lovepop (a greeting card company with retail stands around Boston) and Pillpack (an online pharmacy acquired by Amazon last year). Demo Day features a short explanatory pitch from each venture about the problem they solve and what they’ve built. Sign up for the e-mail list to find out about how to attend. While it’s mainly for investors, there are often free passes for community members.

May 11-13. World Medical Innovation Forum. Organized by Partners HealthCare, this is a huge conclave that will explore how artificial intelligence is changing the practice of medicine. Last year’s speakers included the Secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar; CEOs from Amgen, Philips, and GE Healthcare; and Deepak Chopra.

June 8-9. EmTech Next. Organized by the magazine MIT Technology Review, this one focuses on how artificial intelligence and robotics are changing the workplace, with an agenda full of academics, startup founders, and reps from bigger companies like IBM, Google, and LinkedIn.

June 18. TEDxCambridge. The main TED Conference (ticket price: $10,000) built its reputation around pithy talks that convey complicated ideas, supported by great visuals. Many of the locally organized TEDx events are pretty similar — but free, or far less expensive — so they’re worth keeping an eye out for. TEDxCambridge often feels like an evening spent back on campus, with speakers talking about poetry, urban design, and behavioral science. There’s also a TEDxNatick (January), TEDxKenmore Square (April), and TEDxBeaconStreet (events throughout the year).

Aug. 18-21. Inbound. The marketing world convenes at the Boston Convention and Exposition Center to stand in long lines — and also learn about what’s new in social media, video, e-mail newsletters, and blogs. The agenda at Inbound is peppered with big names: the 2019 event featured Chip and Joanna Gaines of “Fixer Upper,” Khan Academy founder Sal Khan, and comedian Chelsea Handler.

Sept. 24-25. Robotics Summit and Expo . Meet your future robotic overlords and try to get on their good side before they ask you, “So what do you do around here again?”

Nov. 18-19. Personalized Medicine Conference. As health care becomes more targeted to individual patients, what are the scientific, ethical, and public policy implications? The 2019 edition attracted insurers, venture capitalists, and Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.

Note: I’ve been a moderator or speaker at some of these events, but otherwise don’t have any ties to the organizers.

Scott Kirsner can be reached at kirsner@pobox.com. Follow him on Twitter @ScottKirsner.