After its share price plunged more than 50 percent from July through September amid bad news from the Food and Drug Administration, the Cambridge biotech got a boost Monday when it announced a $1.1 billion licensing deal with the Swiss drug giant Roche.

Duchenne is a rare and deadly muscle-wasting disease that mostly afflicts boys.

“We view this as a big win for the company,” said Alethia Young, an analyst for Cantor Fitzgerald, in a note to investors. “We think validation from a company like Roche performing extensive diligence and choosing to partner should significantly increase investor confidence in the entire gene therapy program.”

Sarepta’s stock closed at $135.58 Monday, up nearly 7.5 percent on the Nasdaq.

If the experimental drug wins FDA approval — a big if, given that most drug development programs don’t get approved — it would be Sarepta’s first gene therapy to reach the market.

Gene therapies have stirred considerable excitement in recent years. By engineering a virus to carry functioning genes to cells to compensate for defective ones, drug makers have developed several revolutionary treatments for devastating genetic diseases, from a rare neurodegenerative disorder to a form of blindness.

The deal with Roche was announced 11 days after the FDA unexpectedly approved a Sarepta drug for Duchenne that the agency had previously rejected without explaining what the problem was in the first place. The therapy, called Vyondys 53, was approved to treat the 8 percent of Duchenne patients whose disease results from a specific DNA error.

In a clinical trial, Vyondys 53 produced a small increase in an important muscle protein called dystrophin that children with Duchenne lack. Sarepta has yet to demonstrate that Vyondys 53 can improve muscle function or slow the progression of the disease.

The FDA had rejected Vyondys 53 in August, causing Sarepta’s stock price to plunge. In a statement, Sarepta said the FDA denied the approval because of the risk of infections related to intravenous infusion ports and kidney toxicity seen in animal experiments. In a subsequent statement, Sarepta said it filed an appeal with the FDA and resolved the agency’s concerns.

Vyondys 53 is the second Duchenne treatment that Sarepta has gotten approved. In 2016, the company won a controversial approval of Exondys 51, which treats a different DNA sequence error. Neither drug is considered a gene therapy, but they are called “exon skipping” therapies. That’s a form of RNA splicing that forces cells to “skip” over the faulty section of genetic code.

In May, a nonprofit Boston drug-cost watchdog issued its first review of Duchenne drugs, including Exondys 51 and the yet-to-be approved Vyondys 53. The report, which was preliminary, said evidence that the two medicines work was so scant that the group, the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, or ICER, couldn’t even say how much they should cost.

Sarepta, which called ICER’s analysis “fatally flawed,” has said it will price Vyondys 53 “at parity” with Exondys 51, which is dosed based on patients’ weight and can cost upward of $1 million a year.

Under its gene therapy licensing deal with Roche, Sarepta is eligible to receive up to $1.7 billion, in addition to the $1.1 billion, if the experimental treatment meets certain regulatory and sales goals, plus royalties on sales.

Brian Skorney, an analyst with Robert W. Baird & Co., said the “Roche deal is as big as it gets” for a partnership involving licensing rights outside the United States.

Duchenne is a rare and fatal neuromuscular disease caused by mutations in the dystrophin gene that result in a progressive loss of muscle function and weakness, including in the heart and skeleton. The disorder strikes about 1 in 3,500 to 5,000 boys, who typically lose the ability to walk by age 12 and don’t live past 25.

Jonathan Saltzman can be reached at jsaltzman@globe.com.