Kalanick’s departure from Uber’s board ends of one of the tech industry’s defining stories of the last decade. During his company’s meteoric rise, he came to personify the aggressive, risk-taking nature of a new generation of tech startups intent on “disrupting” industries like taxis, hotels, and food delivery.

Kalanick, 43, started Uber in 2009 with Garrett Camp and turned the small startup into a behemoth that defined the ride-hailing industry. Investors forced Kalanick to resign as chief executive in 2017, after a series of privacy scandals and complaints of discrimination and sexual harassment at the company.

SAN FRANCISCO — Travis Kalanick, the founder and former chief executive of Uber, has stepped down from the company’s board of directors, severing his last tie with the business.

“Uber has been a part of my life for the past 10 years. At the close of the decade, and with the company now public, it seems like the right moment for me to focus on my current business and philanthropic pursuits,” Kalanick said in a statement Tuesday. “I’m proud of all that Uber has achieved, and I will continue to cheer for its future from the sidelines.”

The company went public in May in one of most anticipated Wall Street debuts in years, but it has since struggled. On Tuesday, Uber’s stock closed at $30.44, about a third below the price of its initial public offering.

But Uber has turned Kalanick, who was Uber’s biggest individual shareholder, into a billionaire. Before the IPO, he sold nearly a third of his shares to the Japanese conglomerate SoftBank for about $1.4 billion.

Since the IPO, he has steadily sold more than $2.5 billion worth of his shares, and on Thursday will complete the sale of his remaining stake, a spokeswoman said. He initiated the sale of his last remaining shares Friday and announced his resignation in a letter to the board Monday.

Kalanick currently runs a venture fund and a startup that operates “dark kitchens” — cooking facilities that prepare food for delivery.

His resignation from Uber’s board was not a shock, given his sell-off of the shares.

“It’s not surprising that he’d want to devote everything to the new project,” said Bradley Tusk, chief executive of Tusk Holdings and an early investor in Uber. “Combine that with the fact that there’s not much to be excited about with Uber these days and it makes sense.”

In 2009, Kalanick and Camp started Uber as a black-car service that riders could hail by phone. Kalanick stepped into the role of chief executive in 2010 and oversaw a period of rapid growth. He often flouted local regulations, pushing Uber to expand to new cities as rapidly as possible.

Kalanick’s stepping-on-toes behavior became the cultural norm at Uber, which came to be known for its willingness to value growth at all costs. Uber quickly expanded into more than 70 countries and became the dominant ride-hailing service in most of them. It also started delivering food and developing autonomous vehicles.

But 2017 was a year of reckoning for Kalanick and Uber: A former engineer at the company spoke publicly about her experiences of sexual harassment at Uber and said her managers did nothing to curb the behavior. A video of Kalanick berating an Uber driver who questioned him about falling wages also emerged. And revelations about Uber’s efforts to spy on competitors and thwart regulators surfaced.

Other scandals came to light that year. A woman who was raped during a 2014 Uber ride in India sued Kalanick and the company after it emerged that executives at the company had obtained her medical records in an effort to discredit her. Waymo, a Google-owned competitor in the race to develop self-driving cars, sued Uber for alleged theft of trade secrets. Uber settled both lawsuits.

The onslaught proved too much for Uber’s major investors, and Kalanick resigned in June 2017. Camp, his cofounder, remains on Uber’s board.

Dara Khosrowshahi, a former executive at the travel company Expedia, was appointed as Kalanick’s replacement and tasked with cleaning up Uber’s culture.

Khosrowshahi led Uber to its initial public offering in May. Uber’s shares immediately fell below the IPO price and have yet to recover.

One of the biggest concerns among Uber’s investors is whether the company will turn a profit anytime soon. Despite belt-tightening, Uber posted a $1.2 billion loss and said revenue increased 30 percent annually to $3.8 billion in its most recent quarter. The company laid off more than 1,000 workers over the course of the year and cut other costs.