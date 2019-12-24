Industrial, health care, and communication services stocks were the biggest losers Tuesday. Those losses outweighed gains in banks, technology stocks, and elsewhere in the market.

The Nasdaq Composite eked out a tiny gain, extending the index’s winning streak to 10 days and nudging it to a record high for the seventh day in a row. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average finished with tiny losses.

Major US stock indexes ended nearly flat Tuesday after an abbreviated trading session ahead of Christmas Day.

Trading was lighter than usual during the half day that US markets were open. They are closed on Wednesday for the holiday.

‘‘It’s normal to see profit-taking, and we’re seeing a little bit of that,’’ said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. ‘‘And that’s to be expected in a market that’s moved fast, quickly and up only in one direction.’’

The S&P 500 slipped 0.63 points, or less than 0.1 percent, to 3,223.38. The drop snapped a three-day winning streak for the index, which hit an all-time high Monday.

The Dow dropped 36.08 points, or 0.1 percent, to 28,515.45. The Nasdaq recovered from an early slide, gaining 7.24 points, or 0.1 percent, to 8,952.88.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks fared better than the rest of the market, adding 3.87 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,678.01.

Bond prices rose. The 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 1.90 percent from 1.93 percent late Monday.

The market’s modest slide follows a strong winning streak for stocks that has propelled the major indexes to record highs this month. The benchmark S&P 500 index has finished with a weekly gain in 10 out of the past 11 weeks.

Rising optimism around a “Phase 1” trade deal announced earlier this month between the United States and China helped put investors in a buying mood in recent weeks. Fears about a possible recession have also faded since the summer after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates three times, and the central bank appears set to keep them low for a long time.

Still, as traders turn their attention to 2020, fears about the outlook for the global economy remain, as do concerns over unresolved trade issues between Washington and Beijing. Next year also has the added complication of the US presidential election.

Industrial stocks led the way lower Tuesday. Boeing fell 1.4 percent, giving up some of its day-earlier gains when the aerospace manufacturer said its CEO has resigned amid ongoing problems related to its troubled 737 Max aircraft.

Health care and communication services stocks also helped pull the indexes lower. Cigna fell 1.2 percent and Facebook dropped 0.5 percent.

Financial stocks, retailers, and other companies that rely on consumer spending notched gains. Assurant rose 0.9 percent and Home Depot rose 0.7 percent, while Ross Stores added 0.8 percent.

Home builders bounced back with broad gains after falling the day before following a disappointing home sales report. Hovnanian Enterprises gained 3.2 percent.

Uber Technologies rose 0.4 percent on news that former CEO Travis Kalanick will resign from the board next week, effectively severing ties with the ride-hailing company he cofounded a decade ago.

Kalanick was ousted as CEO in summer 2017, with the company mired in numerous lawsuits. The departure did not come as a surprise. Kalanick recently sold more than $2.5 billion worth of shares in the company, more than 90 percent of his holdings.

Shares in mining company Freeport-McMoRan climbed 1.1 percent as the price of gold rose. Gold gained $16.10, or 1.1 percent, to $1,504.80 per ounce.

Benchmark US crude oil gained 59 cents to $61.11 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 25 cents at $66.39.